Ball State, once unfamiliar to Western Pa., offers 6 more WPIAL juniors

By: Chris Harlan

Thursday, January 24, 2019 | 5:54 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, Aliquippa's Zuriah Fisher wraps up Derry's Justin Flack during the WPIAL Class 3A championship game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Heinz Field.

Ball State wasn’t always a familiar name for WPIAL football recruits.

Not until Cardinals coach Mike Neu’s staff made inroads into Western Pennsylvania over the past year and signed two recruits from the WPIAL’s senior class last month.

Now, they’re focused on some WPIAL juniors.

Montour lineman George Padezanin, Aliquippa linebacker Zuriah Fisher, Woodland Hills tight end Joshua Rawlings, Penn Hills safety Aakeem Snell, North Catholic linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green and Gateway linebacker Tui Brown all received offers this week from Ball State.

Baldwin sophomore defensive end Dorien Ford (6-5, 265) also announced a Ball State offer Wednesday.

Central Catholic juniors A’meer and A’maar Allen added Ball State offers earlier this month. Vikings teammate A.J. Beatty received a Cardinals offer in December.

The Division 1 offer was the first for Padezanin (6-3, 275), who earned first-team all-conference honors this past season as both an offensive tackle and defensive tackle in the Class 4A Northwest Eight. He also was named as the conference’s defensive MVP.

The scholarship offers show Ball State’s growing interest in the area.

Aliquippa lineman Solvauhn Moreland and Imani Christian wide receiver Rahmon Hart Jr. signed with Ball State in December. Aliquippa wide receiver Will Gipson initially committed to Ball State before signing instead with Pitt.

The Cardinals had no Pennsylvania players on the roster last season. Their most recent Keystone State recruit was New Castle’s Lamont McPhatter in 2014, before Neu became coach.

Neu is entering his fourth season. The team finished 4-8 overall last season, 3-5 in the Mid-American Conference.

I am very thankful to receive my first offer from Ball State University!!! 🔴⚫️🔴⚫️ @CoachMckenzie95 pic.twitter.com/xJDCKda4C6 — George Padezanin (@georgepadezanin) January 22, 2019

Blessed to receive an offer from Ball State University!!! #WeFly pic.twitter.com/JNslvL6LIJ — Tui Brown (@Tbrown_5) January 22, 2019

Blessed to receive an offer from the university of Ball State⚫️🔴 @CoachMckenzie95 pic.twitter.com/N85KGVgD0U — Zuriah Fisher (@Zfish84) January 21, 2019

Extremely blessed to receive my 5th offer from Ball State. Thank you God🙏🏻 @210ths @CoachMckenzie95 pic.twitter.com/v5KftgVlh4 — Aj Beatty🎥 (@ajbeatty88) December 19, 2018

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

Tags: Central Catholic, Gateway, Montour, Penn Hills, Woodland Hills