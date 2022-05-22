Westmoreland baseball playoff capsule: Central Catholic vs. Norwin, Monday, May 23, 2022

By:

Sunday, May 22, 2022 | 4:33 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Jake Kendro (left) and his Norwin teammates face Central Catholic in the WPIAL quarterfinals Monday.

Class 6A quarterfinals

5-Central Catholic (11-9) vs. 4-Norwin (10-8)

4 p.m. at Plum

Winner plays: Winner of 8-Seneca Valley (14-7) vs. 1-Mt. Lebanon (13-7) on Tuesday in semifinals (time, site TBD)

Players to watch: Cade O’Leary, Central Catholic; Jack Whalen, Norwin

Extra bases: Central Catholic finished third in Section 1 behind co-champions North Allegheny and Pine-Richland. While the Vikings have not played since May 13, they have won five of their last six games, including an 11-7 win over Hempfield. They lost to Norwin early in the season 8-0. Logan Creamer and Nick Robertson are key pitchers for the Vikings, and O’Leary is a tough out and a run producer. … Norwin blanked Central Catholic, 8-0, for its first win of the season in late March. Shortstop Jake Kendro is a Tennessee commit. Whalen is headed to Seton Hill. The Knights’ last game was a 4-3 loss to West Allegheny on May 11. A five-game winning streak late in the season helped the Knights rally and finish second in Section 2 behind Mt. Lebanon, the No. 1 seed. The Knights have power in the lineup with Ty Stecko, Kendro and Sebastian Rosado-Guindin. Norwin lost to Hempfield in last year’s semifinals 12-2. The winner will have a quick turnaround with a semifinal game Tuesday.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Central Catholic, Norwin