Baseball sites, times: North Allegheny, Pine-Richland rematch at Slippery Rock
By: Chris Harlan
Tuesday, June 4, 2019 | 5:07 PM
Section rivals Pine-Richland and North Allegheny will rematch Thursday night in a PIAA Class 6A baseball quarterfinal at Slippery Rock University.
They split their two regular-season games. Pine-Richland won the first 5-4 and North Allegheny won the second 2-0.
In all, 11 WPIAL teams reached the quarters.
There are doubleheaders scheduled at both Butler’s Pullman Park and Shaler.
All quarterfinal games are Thursday.
7-1 Pine-Richland (19-4) vs. 7-3 North Allegheny (18-6) at Slippery Rock University, 6:30 p.m.
7-3 Franklin Regional (19-2) vs. 3-4 Lampeter-Strasburg (22-4) at Greene Township Park, Scotland, 4:30 p.m.
7-1 Beaver (15-7) vs. 7-3 New Castle (12-10) at Pullman Park, Butler, 4 p.m.
7-2 Hopewell (16-6) vs. 6-1 Mount Union (21-3) at First Commonwealth Field, Homer City, 4 p.m.
7-1 Seton LaSalle (19-2) vs. 7-3 Laurel (13-7) at Shaler, 2 p.m.
7-2 Serra Catholic (21-3) vs. 7-4 Neshannock (19-3) at Shaler, 4:30 p.m.
7-1 California (19-1) vs. 10-1 West Middlesex at Pullman Park, Butler, 1:30 p.m.
