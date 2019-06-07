Baseball semifinal sites, times: WPIAL Class 2A finalists rematch at West Mifflin
By: Chris Harlan
Friday, June 7, 2019 | 11:41 AM
Twelve days after Seton LaSalle defeated Serra Catholic in the WPIAL championship, the section rivals will rematch in the state semifinals.
They’ll play at 1:30 p.m., Monday at West Mifflin.
Seton won 11-2 when the teams met May 29 in the WPIAL Class 2A championship at Wild Things Park.
Two other WPIAL teams also reached the state semifinals: North Allegheny in Class 6A and Beaver in 4A.
All semifinals are Monday.
7-3 North Allegheny (19-6) vs. 1-2 Central Bucks South at Greene Township Park, Scotland, 4 p.m.
1-1 Neshaminy vs. 1-5 Souderton at Bear’s Stadium, Boyerstown, 1 p.m.
3-1 Cedar Cliff (22-3) vs. 3-4 Lampeter-Strasburg (23-4) at Red Lion HS, 4 p.m.
3-3 Red Land (23-3) vs. 11-1 Blue Mountain at Wenger Field, Fredericksburg, 4:30 p.m.
7-1 Beaver (16-7) vs. 3-1 East Pennsboro (24-2) at Mt. Aloysius College, 4 p.m.
4-1 Selinsgrove (19-5) vs. 3-2 Hamburg (21-7) at Central Columbia HS, 4 p.m.
6-1 Mount Union (22-3) vs. 10-1 Franklin at Showers Field, DuBois, 4:30 p.m.
11-1 Notre Dame GP vs. 2-1 Lake Lehman (12-3) at Pottsville HS, 4:30 p.m.
7-1 Seton LaSalle (21-2) vs. 7-2 Serra Catholic (22-3) at West Mifflin HS, 1:30 p.m.
4-1 South Williamsport (18-4) vs. 12-1 Devon Prep at Walter Stump Stadium, Pine Grove, 4:30 p.m.
6-1 Bishop McCort (17-6) vs. 10-1 West Middlesex at West Mifflin HS, 4 p.m.
3-1 Greenwood (17-8) vs. 3-2 Halifax (17-8) at Newport HS, 4:30 p.m.
Tags: Beaver, North Allegheny, Serra Catholic, Seton-La Salle
