Baseball semifinal sites, times: WPIAL Class 2A finalists rematch at West Mifflin

By: Chris Harlan

Friday, June 7, 2019 | 11:41 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seton LaSalle pitcher Drew Lafferty delivers against Serra Catholic during the WPIAL Class 2A final Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Wild Things Park.

Twelve days after Seton LaSalle defeated Serra Catholic in the WPIAL championship, the section rivals will rematch in the state semifinals.

They’ll play at 1:30 p.m., Monday at West Mifflin.

Seton won 11-2 when the teams met May 29 in the WPIAL Class 2A championship at Wild Things Park.

Two other WPIAL teams also reached the state semifinals: North Allegheny in Class 6A and Beaver in 4A.

All semifinals are Monday.

Class 6A bracket

7-3 North Allegheny (19-6) vs. 1-2 Central Bucks South at Greene Township Park, Scotland, 4 p.m.

1-1 Neshaminy vs. 1-5 Souderton at Bear’s Stadium, Boyerstown, 1 p.m.

Class 5A bracket

3-1 Cedar Cliff (22-3) vs. 3-4 Lampeter-Strasburg (23-4) at Red Lion HS, 4 p.m.

3-3 Red Land (23-3) vs. 11-1 Blue Mountain at Wenger Field, Fredericksburg, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A bracket

7-1 Beaver (16-7) vs. 3-1 East Pennsboro (24-2) at Mt. Aloysius College, 4 p.m.

4-1 Selinsgrove (19-5) vs. 3-2 Hamburg (21-7) at Central Columbia HS, 4 p.m.

Class 3A bracket

6-1 Mount Union (22-3) vs. 10-1 Franklin at Showers Field, DuBois, 4:30 p.m.

11-1 Notre Dame GP vs. 2-1 Lake Lehman (12-3) at Pottsville HS, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2A bracket

7-1 Seton LaSalle (21-2) vs. 7-2 Serra Catholic (22-3) at West Mifflin HS, 1:30 p.m.

4-1 South Williamsport (18-4) vs. 12-1 Devon Prep at Walter Stump Stadium, Pine Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Class 1A bracket

6-1 Bishop McCort (17-6) vs. 10-1 West Middlesex at West Mifflin HS, 4 p.m.

3-1 Greenwood (17-8) vs. 3-2 Halifax (17-8) at Newport HS, 4:30 p.m.

Tags: Beaver, North Allegheny, Serra Catholic, Seton-La Salle