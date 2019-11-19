Basketball star Isiah Warfield remains ineligible for postseason after WPIAL denies waiver

Monday, November 18, 2019 | 8:00 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sewickley Academy’s Isiah Warfield shoots over OLSH’s Dante Spadafora during their game Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School.

WPIAL basketball star Isiah Warfield remains ineligible to play in the playoffs this winter.

The senior who transferred from Sewickley Academy to Central Valley can participate in the regular season but won’t be able to play in the postseason under a PIAA rule that targets all transfers after the start of 10th grade.

Central Valley asked for a postseason waiver to let him play, but that request was denied Monday following a hearing with the WPIAL board. The board decided that Warfield doesn’t fit the strict requirements for a waiver as written in the PIAA rules, WPIAL executive director Tim O’Malley said.

The hearing was closed to media at Central Valley’s request.

Warfield, a 6-foot-5 guard committed to Liberty, transferred home in June.

He averaged 25.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists last season and led Sewickley Academy to the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals. He earned Trib 10 honors from TribLive HSSN.

He’s the son of Aliquippa football coach Mike Warfield.

In a separate hearing Monday, the WPIAL denied a postseason waiver request from William Drexler, a basketball player who transferred from Lincoln Park to Sto-Rox.

Both can appeal to the PIAA.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

