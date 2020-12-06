Basketball tips off this week on TribLive High School Sports Network

By:

Sunday, December 6, 2020 | 7:11 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Hempfield Area’s Niheim Lewis during practice Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at Spartan Field House.

After a week of rest in between scholastic sports seasons, we turn our attention fully to winter sports with pucks and round balls this week only on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

We tip off the 2020-21 high school hoops season with several WPIAL boys and girls basketball games this weekend.

Plus we drop the puck a couple of times with a pair of PIHL Class AAA high school hockey contests.

We also continue our salute to the WPIAL football champions with three new Rebel Yell podcasts this week on Trib HSSN.

Monday, Dec. 7

Rebel Yell Podcast – Our salute to the WPIAL football champions continues with Beaver Falls coach Nick Nardone on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey – Butler at North Allegheny at 9 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Dec. 10

Rebel Yell Podcast – Our salute to the WPIAL football champions continues with Central Valley coach Mark Lyons on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey – Cathedral Prep at North Allegheny at 9 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Dec. 11

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Baldwin at Laurel Highlands at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Fox Chapel vs. Hampton at 6:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Knoch at Mars at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Kennedy Catholic vs. Blackhawk at 6 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Ellwood City at Lincoln Park at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and WMBA-AM 1460

Saturday, Dec. 12

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Hempfield at North Allegheny at 6:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Norwin vs. Hampton at noon on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Butler vs. Knoch at 1:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

Sunday, Dec. 13

Rebel Yell Podcast – Our salute to the WPIAL football champions continues with Thomas Jefferson coach Bill Cherpak on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Penn Hills at North Allegheny at 3:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com