Beaver cancels Week 1 football game vs. Central Valley
Wednesday, September 1, 2021 | 3:55 PM
Beaver has canceled its Week 1 football game with Central Valley because of covid-19 cases.
In an email Wednesday, Beaver athletic director Alan Alcalde said the nonconference contest was canceled because of “multiple covid-19 cases within the Beaver Area football team.”
The teams were scheduled to play Friday night at Central Valley’s Sarge Alberts Stadium.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
