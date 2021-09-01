Beaver cancels Week 1 football game vs. Central Valley

By:

Wednesday, September 1, 2021 | 3:55 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Beaver head coach Cort Rowse talks with his team during practice on Aug. 19, 2021, in Beaver.

Beaver has canceled its Week 1 football game with Central Valley because of covid-19 cases.

In an email Wednesday, Beaver athletic director Alan Alcalde said the nonconference contest was canceled because of “multiple covid-19 cases within the Beaver Area football team.”

The teams were scheduled to play Friday night at Central Valley’s Sarge Alberts Stadium.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Beaver, Central Valley