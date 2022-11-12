Beaver Falls-Ligonier Valley game delayed by power outage, moved to Blackhawk

By:

Friday, November 11, 2022 | 7:19 PM

Metro Creative

The WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal football playoff game between Ligonier Valley and Beaver Falls has been moved from Geneva College to Blackhawk High School.

Kickoff was delayed after a tree fell into a transformer and caused a power outage at Geneva. With power not set to come on until after 9 p.m., officials decided to look for an alternative site. Stadium lights would have taken 30 minutes to come back on.

Kickoff is scheduled for around 8:30 p.m.

“Ligonier Valley drove two hours,” Beaver Falls athletic director Jim Carbone said. “We want to get this game in tonight.”

Carbone said if another nearby field was not available tonight, the game was going to be played at Ellwood City Saturday afternoon.

