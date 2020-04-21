Beaver Falls RB/LB Josh Hough commits to Syracuse
By:
Monday, April 20, 2020 | 10:58 PM
Beaver Falls junior Josh Hough, who saw his recruiting stock rise quickly in recent months, committed Monday to Syracuse.
The 6-foot-2, 240-pound running back and linebacker announced his decision on Twitter. Hough drew nearly 20 Division I offers and received them all since Jan. 10.
Syracuse offered him a scholarship Feb. 1 while he visited the school’s campus for junior day activities.
One of his most recent offers came last week from Pitt. He also had a Power 5 offer from Kentucky.
Rivals ranks Hough as a two-star prospect.
His other offers were from Akron, Ball State, Bethune-Cookman, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Coastal Carolina, Duquesne, Eastern Michigan, Eastern Kentucky, Kent State, Toledo, UMass, William & Mary and Youngstown State.
Hough rushed for 1,273 yards and scored 18 touchdowns last season. He was named offensive co-MVP in the Class 3A Tri-County West.
#AGTG 100% committed. Respect my decision ???????? pic.twitter.com/IdM7jdKgDL— ✌???????? (@JoshHough5) April 21, 2020
#AGTG 100% committed. Respect my decision ???????? pic.twitter.com/IdM7jdKgDL— ✌???????? (@JoshHough5) April 21, 2020
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Beaver Falls
More Football• Horse or no horse, Penn Hills, Aliquippa schedule football scrimmage at Aschman Stadium
• Scholarship offers start flowing in for Kiski Area defensive end Dilts
• Pitt football makes offer as recruiting frenzy for freshman phenom Rodney Gallagher heats up
• Freshman basketball star Rodney Gallagher gets football offer from Penn State
• BeeGraphix Great 38 football all-star game canceled