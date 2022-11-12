Beaver Falls shuts out Ligonier Valley in WPIAL quarters

Friday, November 11, 2022 | 10:52 PM

Bill Beckner Jr. | Tribune-Review Ligonier Valley and Beaver Falls players warm up at Blackhawk Stadium before their WPIAL quarterfinal game Nov. 11, 2022. The game was originally scheduled to be played at Geneva College, but a power outage forced the teams to move to Blackhawk.

Tasked with running a hurry-up offense, the likes of which they had never seen before, Ligonier Valley and Beaver Falls had to pack up and move their WPIAL Class 2A football game to another site Friday night shortly after warm-ups when a blown transformer caused a power outage at Geneva College’s Reeves Field.

The quarterfinal game was initially delayed before officials decided to move it to nearby Blackhawk High School for an 8:30 kickoff.

Beaver Falls was unfazed by the upheaval. Like the tree that caused the power outage, the Tigers came down hard on the Rams in a 52-0 victory.

“It didn’t bother us,” said receiver Trey Singleton, who scored three touchdowns. “We came out and made plays.”

The second-seeded Tigers (10-1) showcased the skill that allowed them to play in the last two WPIAL Class 2A championship games with a dominating performance.

It was an impressive performance, all things considered.

“It was nerve-racking, and we weren’t sure we’d even get the game in tonight,” Tigers coach Nick Nardone said. “We have a mature group. It didn’t faze them. They executed in all three phases.”

No. 7 Ligonier Valley, which posted its first WPIAL playoff win in program history last week, finished 8-4.

The Tigers made one splash play after another in the rain as it brushed aside No. 7 Ligonier Valley to return to the semifinals for the third straight year.

They will play Sto-Rox (9-2) next Friday at a time and site to be determined.

“Beaver Falls is a great football team,” Rams coach Roger Beitel said. “I am looking forward to seeing what they do from here. I want to go watch if they play Steel Valley.

“I am proud of our kids with the way they handled everything tonight. You can’t make this stuff up.”

Singleton scored all three of his touchdowns in the first quarter, and lefty quarterback Jaren Brickner threw for 129 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Tigers, who limited the Rams to 19 yards and one first down in the first half.

The Tigers defense was just as effective, stuffing the Rams’ rushing attack and pressuring quarterback Broderick Schreyer.

Rams standout running back Haden Sierocky was held to 9 yards on seven carries.

“They’re just so big and fast up front,” Beitel said. “They have two 300-pounders. We just couldn’t do anything against that size.”

Singleton caught a 79-yard scoring strike from Brickner on the Tigers’ first play from scrimmage, then scored on a 4-yard run before returning a punt 75 yards for a score as the Tigers built a 30-0 lead.

“The rain wasn’t (as heavy) as earlier, so I was able to put my gloves back on,” said Singleton, who has five games of three or more touchdowns this season.

Da’Sean Anderson, who had an interception, also scored a touchdown, and Da’talian Beauford caught an 18-yard pass from Brickner to jumpstart the mercy rule.

Beauford rushed for 106 yards, all in the first half.

Drey Hall and Christian Dawkins had short TD runs in the second half.

