Beaver girls capture program’s 1st WPIAL title

Friday, March 12, 2021 | 6:48 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Beaver girls basketball captains celebrate with the WPIAL championship trophy after defeating Quaker Valley, 45-29, in the Class 4A final on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Peters Township High School.

A year after falling short in the WPIAL Class 3A finals, the Beaver girls basketball team captured the WPIAL Class 4A championship for the first time in program history.

After falling behind early and trailing by five points at the end of the first quarter, the top-seeded Bobcats (20-0) went on a dominant run that stretched over the final three quarters and limited No. 2 Quaker Valley (15-5) to just nine points in route to 45-29 victory.

At around the five-minute mark of the second quarter, a pair of free throws from Emma Pavelek sparked an 18-1 run that continued until the end of the third quarter and gave the Bobcats the lead for good.

A Payton List free throw tied the game at 17, and a Madison Weiland layup gave the Bobcats a 19-17 lead, and they never looked back.

Pavelek led the way for Beaver with 13 points, the only Bobcat in double-digits. Madison Weiland added nine and Makenzie Weiland added eight.

In their first WPIAL championship appearance, the Quakers were led by Bailey Garbee, who scored nine points, and Lily Johns, who added eight. Corinne Washington had six.

This story will be updated.

