Beaver spoils Quaker Valley homecoming with big victory

By: Nathan Smith

Friday, October 12, 2018 | 10:30 PM

There are a lot of words that can describe the Beaver football team’s performance on Friday night.

Efficient might be one of the best.

The Bobcats scored on their first six possessions as they topped Quaker Valley, 47-14, in a nonconference homecoming showdown at Chuck Knox Stadium.

“You want to have a fast start,” Beaver coach Jeff Beltz said. “That is important in any football game. The kids were efficient. We weren’t perfect, but we were at least efficient. If you’re playing well, are enthusiastic about what you’re doing, and you’re executing, it usually works in your behalf.”

It is the third straight win for Beaver (6-2, 3-2).

After forcing a three-and-out on Quaker Valley’s opening drive, the Bobcats needed only three plays to find the end zone. Brodie List connected with Matt Lipinski on a screen pass for a 57-yard gain. On the next play, Gino Mavero scored on a 2-yard run.

Quaker Valley responded with a 13-play, 76-yard drive for its lone score of the first half. Ethan Moore threw a jump ball into the corner of the end zone, and 6-foot-5 Ryan Jackovic was able to out jump the Beaver defender for the 19-yard reception.

It was all Beaver after that.

The Bobcats converted on each of their offensive possessions in the first half to take a 40-7 halftime lead.

List was the producer of five scores in the first half. He connected on touchdown passes of 22 yards to James Finch and 19 yards Mason Rose. List also scored on a pair of 1-yard quarterback keepers.

The Bobcats’ final possession of the half started with 54 seconds on the clock. But it was all the time List needed as he connected with Rose on three straight passes, including an 11-yard touchdown strike. The drive went 47 yards on three plays and 17 seconds.

Beaver outgained Quaker Valley, 162-3, in the second quarter.

“We would have liked to have gotten off the field a little faster on defense,” Beltz said. “There were some mistakes there, and we will continue to work to patch those up.”

The Quakers tried to keep pace with the Bobcats but were unable to convert on a pair of key plays in the second quarter.

Facing and fourth-and-1 on its own 36, Quaker Valley was unable to pick up the first down on the ground. On a fourth-and-10 from their own 35, the Quakers were unable to convert on a fake-punt pass.

“The big one in the first half is when the game was 14-7,” Quaker Valley coach Ron Balog said. “They’re getting ready to punt, and we jump offsides. Those plays are killers.”

List finished with 191 passing yards, 49 rushing yards and five touchdowns. His top targets were Rose with six catches for 92 yards and Lipinski with two catches for 72 yards. Noah Yates added 125 yards on the ground with a score.

Moore led the Quakers (3-4, 3-2) with 75 passing yards, 30 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns.

“We had won two in a row and had some great momentum going,” Balog said. “It kind of vanished tonight. At the end of the day, it is my responsibility to have this team ready every Friday night. So, I will take responsibility for all that.”

