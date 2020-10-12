Beaver takes over top spot in Class AAA girls volleyball rankings

Monday, October 12, 2020 | 11:24 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Leechburg’s McKenna Pierce sets during practice Oct. 8, 2020, at Leechburg High School.

Two weeks remain in the 2020 WPIAL girls volleyball regular season, and numerous section races are coming down to the wire.

The Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association released its weekly top-10 poll and players of the week Monday, and the leaders of three of the four classifications — Moon (9-0, Section 2) in Class 4A, North Catholic (8-0, Section 2) in Class 2A and Bishop Canevin (7-0, Section 3) in Class A — held on to their No. 1 positions.

But there is a new No. 1 in Class 3A for the second week in a row.

Beaver, 8-0 in Section 4, moved from No. 3 to No. 1 in the rankings, leapfrogging Plum in the process.

Last week’s No. 1, Montour (8-1), which ascended to the top spot after Franklin Regional fell to Plum two weeks ago, lost 3-2 to No. 9 South Fayette (6-2) in a Section 2 clash last Thursday.

Plum (10-0, Section 1-3A) maintains its hold on No. 2, while Montour slipped to No. 3. Franklin Regional (9-1, Section 1-3A) and Hampton (8-0, Section 5-3A) round out the top five.

Other teams undefeated in section play heading into this week include North Allegheny (7-0, Section 1-4A), Shaler (7-0, Section 1-4A), Oakland Catholic (8-0, Section 3-3A), Ellwood City (10-0, Section 1-2A), Waynesburg (7-0, Section 3-2A), Serra Catholic (9-0, Section 4-2A), Beaver County Christian (6-0, Section 1-A), Fort Cherry (8-0, Section 2-A) and Greensburg Central Catholic (7-0, Section 4-A).

The team rankings are based on a vote of the 117 WPIAL head coaches. The players of the week selections are based on submitted coaches nominations.

WPVCA WPIAL Top-10 Poll

Oct. 12, 2020

Class 4A

1. Moon

2. North Allegheny

3. Bethel Park

4. Shaler

5. Oakland Catholic

6. Pine-Richland

7. Latrobe

8. Seneca Valley

9. Canon-McMillan

10. Penn-Trafford

Other team receiving votes:

Norwin

Class 4A Players of the Week

Megan Robare, senior, setter, Moon

Morgan Grawleski, senior, outside hitter, Shaler

Makenzie Nelson, senior, libero, Pine-Richland

Elizabeth Ford, junior, outside hitter, Oakland Catholic

Maura Suman, junior, setter, Penn-Trafford

Sophie Puzausky, sophomore, opposite, Bethel Park

Class 3A

1. Beaver

2. Plum

3. Montour

4. Franklin Regional

5. Hampton

6. Elizabeth Forward

7. Laurel Highlands

8. Trinity

9. South Fayette

10. Freeport

Other teams receiving votes:

Hopewell, Thomas Jefferson

Class 3A Players of the Week

Leah Driscoll, senior, outside hitter, Hopewell

Alexa Feorene, senior, libero, Franklin Regional

Makayla Jackson, senior, middle hitter, Plum

Joelle Farah, senior, libero, South Fayette

Julia Resch, senior, libero, Hampton

Paige Cousley, senior, libero, Chartiers Valley

Class 2A

1. North Catholic

2. Serra Catholic

3. Ellwood City

4. Avonworth

5. South Park

6. Waynesburg

7. Shenango

8. Deer Lakes

9. Carmichaels

10 Seton LaSalle

Other teams receiving votes:

South Allegheny, Laurel

Class 2A Players of the Week

Kate Radan, senior, opposite, Seton LaSalle

Sara Mengel, junior, outside hitter, Freedom

Sydnei Jones, sophomore, setter, North Catholic

Jillian Frazier, sophomore, outside hitter, Burgettstown

Kendall Ellsworth, sophomore, setter, Carmichaels

Maurie Haddad, sophomore, middle hitter, South Park

Class A

1. Bishop Canevin

2. Fort Cherry

3. Greensburg Central Catholic

4. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

5. Beaver County Christian

6. Leechburg

7. California

8. Eden Christian

9. Western Beaver

10. Trinity Christian

Other teams receiving votes:

Mapletown, West Greene, Union

Class A Players of the Week

Gillian Golupski, senior, outside hitter, Bishop Canevin

Kylie DiLeo, senior, outside hitter, Springdale

Madison Marks, senior setter, Apollo-Ridge

Kaleigh Constantino, junior, setter/opposite, OLSH

Tatum Verner, junior, outside hitter, Leechburg

Macee Cree, junior, setter, Mapletown

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

