Beaver takes over top spot in Class AAA girls volleyball rankings
By:
Monday, October 12, 2020 | 11:24 AM
Two weeks remain in the 2020 WPIAL girls volleyball regular season, and numerous section races are coming down to the wire.
The Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association released its weekly top-10 poll and players of the week Monday, and the leaders of three of the four classifications — Moon (9-0, Section 2) in Class 4A, North Catholic (8-0, Section 2) in Class 2A and Bishop Canevin (7-0, Section 3) in Class A — held on to their No. 1 positions.
But there is a new No. 1 in Class 3A for the second week in a row.
Beaver, 8-0 in Section 4, moved from No. 3 to No. 1 in the rankings, leapfrogging Plum in the process.
Last week’s No. 1, Montour (8-1), which ascended to the top spot after Franklin Regional fell to Plum two weeks ago, lost 3-2 to No. 9 South Fayette (6-2) in a Section 2 clash last Thursday.
Plum (10-0, Section 1-3A) maintains its hold on No. 2, while Montour slipped to No. 3. Franklin Regional (9-1, Section 1-3A) and Hampton (8-0, Section 5-3A) round out the top five.
Other teams undefeated in section play heading into this week include North Allegheny (7-0, Section 1-4A), Shaler (7-0, Section 1-4A), Oakland Catholic (8-0, Section 3-3A), Ellwood City (10-0, Section 1-2A), Waynesburg (7-0, Section 3-2A), Serra Catholic (9-0, Section 4-2A), Beaver County Christian (6-0, Section 1-A), Fort Cherry (8-0, Section 2-A) and Greensburg Central Catholic (7-0, Section 4-A).
The team rankings are based on a vote of the 117 WPIAL head coaches. The players of the week selections are based on submitted coaches nominations.
WPVCA WPIAL Top-10 Poll
Oct. 12, 2020
Class 4A
1. Moon
2. North Allegheny
3. Bethel Park
4. Shaler
5. Oakland Catholic
6. Pine-Richland
7. Latrobe
8. Seneca Valley
9. Canon-McMillan
10. Penn-Trafford
Other team receiving votes:
Norwin
Class 4A Players of the Week
Megan Robare, senior, setter, Moon
Morgan Grawleski, senior, outside hitter, Shaler
Makenzie Nelson, senior, libero, Pine-Richland
Elizabeth Ford, junior, outside hitter, Oakland Catholic
Maura Suman, junior, setter, Penn-Trafford
Sophie Puzausky, sophomore, opposite, Bethel Park
Class 3A
1. Beaver
2. Plum
3. Montour
4. Franklin Regional
5. Hampton
6. Elizabeth Forward
7. Laurel Highlands
8. Trinity
9. South Fayette
10. Freeport
Other teams receiving votes:
Hopewell, Thomas Jefferson
Class 3A Players of the Week
Leah Driscoll, senior, outside hitter, Hopewell
Alexa Feorene, senior, libero, Franklin Regional
Makayla Jackson, senior, middle hitter, Plum
Joelle Farah, senior, libero, South Fayette
Julia Resch, senior, libero, Hampton
Paige Cousley, senior, libero, Chartiers Valley
Class 2A
1. North Catholic
2. Serra Catholic
3. Ellwood City
4. Avonworth
5. South Park
6. Waynesburg
7. Shenango
8. Deer Lakes
9. Carmichaels
10 Seton LaSalle
Other teams receiving votes:
South Allegheny, Laurel
Class 2A Players of the Week
Kate Radan, senior, opposite, Seton LaSalle
Sara Mengel, junior, outside hitter, Freedom
Sydnei Jones, sophomore, setter, North Catholic
Jillian Frazier, sophomore, outside hitter, Burgettstown
Kendall Ellsworth, sophomore, setter, Carmichaels
Maurie Haddad, sophomore, middle hitter, South Park
Class A
1. Bishop Canevin
2. Fort Cherry
3. Greensburg Central Catholic
4. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
5. Beaver County Christian
6. Leechburg
7. California
8. Eden Christian
9. Western Beaver
10. Trinity Christian
Other teams receiving votes:
Mapletown, West Greene, Union
Class A Players of the Week
Gillian Golupski, senior, outside hitter, Bishop Canevin
Kylie DiLeo, senior, outside hitter, Springdale
Madison Marks, senior setter, Apollo-Ridge
Kaleigh Constantino, junior, setter/opposite, OLSH
Tatum Verner, junior, outside hitter, Leechburg
Macee Cree, junior, setter, Mapletown
Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Apollo-Ridge, Avonworth, Beaver, Beaver County Christian, Bethel Park, Bishop Canevin, Burgettstown, California, Canon-McMillan, Carmichaels, Chartiers Valley, Deer Lakes, Eden Christian, Elizabeth Forward, Ellwood City, Fort Cherry, Franklin Regional, Freedom, Freeport, Greensburg C.C., Hampton, Hopewell, Latrobe, Laurel, Laurel Highlands, Leechburg, Mapletown, Montour, Moon, North Allegheny, North Catholic, Norwin, Oakland Catholic, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Penn-Trafford, Pine-Richland, Plum, Seneca Valley, Serra Catholic, Seton La Salle, Shaler, Shenango, South Allegheny, South Fayette, South Park, Springdale, Thomas Jefferson, Trinity, Trinity Christian, Union, Waynesburg, West Greene, Western Beaver
More High School Sports• Trib HSSN WPIAL boys and girls soccer rankings for Oct. 12, 2020
• 3 Hempfield Area High students positive for coronavirus; school, athletics shut down
• Trib HSSN Football Player of the Week for Week 5
• WPIAL boys soccer playoff clinchings through Oct. 11, 2020
• WPIAL girls soccer playoff clinchings through Oct. 11, 2020