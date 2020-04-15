BeeGraphix Great 38 football all-star game canceled

By:

Wednesday, April 15, 2020 | 4:24 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Matt Wilkie tries to escape a tackle attempt by Greensburg Salem’s Jake Hoyle of the red squad Friday, June 15, 2018 during the 2018 Westmoreland County Coaches Association’s Foothills All-Star Classic at Hempfield Area High School.

A day after Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association officials called off the annual Big 33 Football Classic and East-West all-star football game, another all-star contest was canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The BeeGraphix Great 38 game, scheduled for June 13 at Trinity, has been canceled.

The inaugural game was to match the best 38 seniors from Westmoreland County against 38 of the top players from schools in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Allegheny counties.

According to McGuffey coach and athletic director Ed Dalton, one of the game’s organizers, the event was canceled because of concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The game was the brainchild of organizers of two other football all-star games: the Westmoreland County Coaches Association and Tri-County Football Coaches Association. Those organizers decided to combine their games and play each other.

Mt. Pleasant’s Bo Ruffner was set to coach the Westmoreland County team. Burgettstown’s Mark Druga was to coach the Tri-County team.

— Bill Hartlep

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.

Tags: Burgettstown, McGuffey, Mt. Pleasant