BeeGraphix Great 38 football all-star game canceled
By:
Wednesday, April 15, 2020 | 4:24 PM
A day after Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association officials called off the annual Big 33 Football Classic and East-West all-star football game, another all-star contest was canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The BeeGraphix Great 38 game, scheduled for June 13 at Trinity, has been canceled.
The inaugural game was to match the best 38 seniors from Westmoreland County against 38 of the top players from schools in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Allegheny counties.
— Bill Hartlep
Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.
Tags: Burgettstown, McGuffey, Mt. Pleasant
More Football• Pine-Richland lineman Harrison Hayes chooses Liberty
• Derry lineman Gavin Adams sticks with recruiting process, earns walk-on spot at Miami
• Aliquippa great Darrelle Revis headlines 14th annual WPIAL Hall of Fame class
• Successful football coach Tim Sweeney leaves Derry for Baldwin
• Scholarship offers rolling in for Elizabeth Forward’s Chase Whatton