Before heading to Providence, Plum’s Glasspool has sights set on WPIAL success

By:

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 | 11:07 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Plum’s Elizabeth Glasspool has earned WPIAL-qualifying marks in several events. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Plum’s Elizabeth Glasspool works out on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in the pool at Plum High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Plum’s Elizabeth Glasspoool works out on Feb. 2, 2022, in the pool at Plum High School. Previous Next

Elizabeth Glasspool hopes to make a big splash in the smallest state in the country.

The Plum senior swimming standout recently signed a national letter of intent to compete for Providence in Rhode Island.

“My dad and I found out about the program, and we got in touch with the coaches,” said Glasspool, one of the top swimmers in the girls 100-yard butterfly in WPIAL Class 3A. “The coaches were so nice, and the team was wonderful. I loved the campus and all of the (academic) programs available. Finally, everything worked out.”

Glasspool said she’s excited to fulfill the dream of swimming in college. She said it is a bonus to be able to do it at a Division I school. Providence competes in the Big East.

“I never really thought about what division it would be,” she said. “I just wanted to keep on swimming. All that I’ve worked for, now I will get to swim with the big dogs. I am looking forward to going there and having the opportunity to prove myself.”

But first, Glasspool is on a mission to complete her final high school season with her best swims. That includes improving on her school record in the 100 fly.

She set the record — 59.00 seconds — at WPIALs in 2020.

Glasspool earned an automatic WPIAL qualifying cut in the 100 fly with a time of 59.27 seconds against Kiski Area on Dec. 14. That places her 13th in the event on the latest WPIAL Class 3A performance list released Jan. 31.

“I know I can get it because I did it for my club team (Sampson Family YMCA) at the Pitt Christmas Meet,” said Glasspool, who swam 58.99 at the December event at Pitt’s Trees Pool. “It’s just a matter of doing it when it counts in a high school meet.”

Glasspool also has earned WPIAL qualifying marks in the 200 freestyle, 200 individual medley and 100 free.

“As a team, everyone is really excited for WPIALs, to see who is on the relays, where everyone will be for the individual events and also just senior night and the final couple of meets before WPIALs,” she said. “The energy is high. We’ve put in a lot of hard work and spent a lot of energy in practices. But I think it will pay off for everyone.”

Fellow senior Sam Schohn, a WPIAL medalist and state qualifier last year in the 100 breaststroke, continues to chase the school record in the event, a 57.91 set by Andy Cherep in 1996.

Schohn ranks fourth in the 100 breast on the most recent WPIAL performance list with an automatic WPIAL cut of 1:00.24 set Jan. 13 in a section meet against Franklin Regional.

He said he is confident he can get the record. He swam a 58.87 in the 100 breast at the Pitt Christmas Meet.

“I have been working to get that since my freshman year,” said Schohn, who has earned WPIAL automatic or secondary qualifying marks in every individual event. “My goal is to get it at WPIALs or even states if I am able to get there. The coolest time to get it would be senior night (Feb. 17 against Gateway), so it will give me a few more practices to get a feel for where I am. I am really excited for it.”

Schohn said he expects to also swim the 200 IM at WPIALs. He is ranked eighth with a 2:05.28 recorded against Kiski Area.

“I think the 500 last year hindered my 100 breast just with how close they are in the meet lineup,” Schohn said.

“So, I think spreading my individual events out will help my performances overall.”

The WPIAL Class 3A and 2A championships are set for March 3 and 4. No location had been finalized as of this week’s deadline, but swimmers, coaches and WPIAL officials long have hoped the championships can return to Trees Pool after being staged last year at Upper St. Clair High School.

Junior Nina Ricciuti (200 freestyle, 100 free) and freshman Giuliana Ricciuti (200 IM, 100 free, 100 backstroke) have earned secondary cuts to the WPIAL championships.

“Nina keeps building confidence in her abilities,” Plum coach Shawn Haupt said. “It just happened (Jan. 27 against Mars) where she got both of her WPIAL cuts, and they were both personal-best swims. She has worked so hard to get those cuts, and it was great to see her do so well.

“I knew Giuliana was going to come in and challenge for some spots. She made her three cuts early on. Now, she’s going through the growing pains of working a little harder than she’s used to. Right now, she’s tired, but she’s still swimming strong.”

Plum is set for a section meet Thursday at Penn Hills.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Plum