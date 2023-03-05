Behind big night from Dante DePante, Central Catholic stops New Castle to win 2nd WPIAL title
Saturday, March 4, 2023 | 8:31 PM
Central Catholic senior Dante DePante made himself at home in Petersen Events Center, an arena that’s about a mile from the Vikings’ home gym.
His championship opponent was also quite familiar with Pitt’s court, but DePante scored a game-high 29 points as No. 3 Central Catholic defeated No. 1 New Castle, 61-52, in the WPIAL Class 6A final Saturday night.
The WPIAL title was Central Catholic’s second overall and first since 2008.
New Castle was trying to add another championship to the 14 WPIAL titles it already owns, but instead the Red Hurricanes lost in the finals for the second year in a row.
Jonathan Anderson led New Castle with 22 points.
The two teams shared a section this winter and spit their regular-season matchups, each winning on the other’s home floor.
This story will be updated.
