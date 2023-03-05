Behind big night from Dante DePante, Central Catholic stops New Castle to win 2nd WPIAL title

Saturday, March 4, 2023 | 8:31 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Dante Depante celebrates after scoring against New Castle during the WPIAL Class 6A championship game on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Dante Depante drives against New Castle’s Jonathan Anderson during the WPIAL Class 6A championship game on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Dante Depante scores past New Castle’s Nick Wallace during the WPIAL Class 6A championship game on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Debaba Tshiebwe celebrates after scoring during the WPIAL Class 6A championship game against New Castle on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle’s Jonathan Anderson scores past Central Catholic’s Debaba Tshiebwe during the WPIAL Class 6A championship game on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Petersen Events Center. Previous Next

Central Catholic senior Dante DePante made himself at home in Petersen Events Center, an arena that’s about a mile from the Vikings’ home gym.

His championship opponent was also quite familiar with Pitt’s court, but DePante scored a game-high 29 points as No. 3 Central Catholic defeated No. 1 New Castle, 61-52, in the WPIAL Class 6A final Saturday night.

The WPIAL title was Central Catholic’s second overall and first since 2008.

New Castle was trying to add another championship to the 14 WPIAL titles it already owns, but instead the Red Hurricanes lost in the finals for the second year in a row.

Jonathan Anderson led New Castle with 22 points.

The two teams shared a section this winter and spit their regular-season matchups, each winning on the other’s home floor.

This story will be updated.

Watch an archived broadcast of this game on Trib HSSN.

Tags: Central Catholic, New Castle