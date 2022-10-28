Belle Vernon aiming to knock Elizabeth Forward off its Interstate Conference perch
Friday, October 28, 2022 | 6:01 AM
For schools 6 miles apart, it has been seven years since Elizabeth Forward and Belle Vernon Area have met on the football field.
That streak ends Friday night.
The Leopards (6-2, 4-0) travel to the home field of the Warriors (9-0, 4-0) looking to take something that has belonged to them four out of the last five years: the Interstate Conference title.
“We talked about it (Wednesday) at practice,” EF coach Mike Collodi said. “Belle Vernon is a heck of a football team. They took care of business in 4A. Now they’ve dropped down. We’ve won this conference four out of five years, so it’s not theirs yet. We’re going to have the opportunity to say something about it.”
Collodi and BVA coach Matt Humbert are close off the field, communicating regularly. The teams have scrimmaged each other the past few seasons, and now they meet with high stakes, with the winner likely also locking up the No. 1 seed in the 3A playoffs.
The Leopards come in after outscoring their last four opponents in Interstate play by a margin of 204-14. Humbert is well aware that this game won’t be that easy.
“The thing that really stands out watching their film is how great they are in the vertical pass game,” Humbert said. “The quarterback (Zion White) throws an accurate deep ball. He can make all the throws a quarterback needs to make from anywhere on the field. They have a really good wide receiver out wide that we’re going to have to know where he is at all times.”
White has completed 63 of 106 pass attempts for more than 1,500 yards and 24 touchdowns. His top target is Zach Boyd, a Division I recruit who needs only 12 yards receiving to hit 1,000 on the season with only 30 receptions. He’s averaging 33 yards per catch. Keilly Rush is averaging 26.2 yards per catch, and Charlie Nigut is just under 300 yards receiving.
Jordan Wilmore (61-405) and Johnny DiNapoli (54-371) have combined for just under 800 yards rushing.
Humbert said stopping EF’s splash plays will be the key defensively. Something that will help with that is five-star recruit Quinton Martin at defensive back. Collodi expects to see him shadowing Boyd all over the field.
“We have to avoid those splash plays,” Humbert said. “They like to take shots deep. Watching two or three of their films, they’re throwing deep, and they’re doing it early. A lot on that first drive of the game.”
The Leopards’ defense is tops in Class 3A, allowing only 8.6 points per game.
