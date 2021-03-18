Belle Vernon baseball has plenty left for 2021 season

Thursday, March 18, 2021 | 5:36 PM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Andrew Sokol is a left-handed pitcher for the 2021 Belle Vernon baseball team. Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Garrett Greco is a senior shortstop for the 2021 Belle Vernon baseball team. Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Belle Vernon baseball coach Tony Watson Previous Next

When it comes to pitching, the Belle Vernon baseball team definitely leans left.

The Leopards are loaded with left-handed arms, from junior ace Andrew Sokol to seniors Andrew Kostelnik and Peyton Rothey to freshman Colton Lee.

It’s a rarity, particularly at the high school level, and the abundance of lefties could provide an edge for Belle Vernon as it competes for a playoff spot out of Section 3-4A, which includes nearby rivals Elizabeth Forward, Ringgold, South Park and Thomas Jefferson.

“We have a stable full of lefties. Coaches dream about having that,” second-year Belle Vernon coach Tony Watson said. “They’re all going to get a lot of time.”

Watson is in his second year as Belle Vernon coach but has yet to guide the Leopards through an official game after last season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Prospects for playing this season are much more promising, and Belle Vernon hopes it has an arm up on opponents.

Thanks to strong performances during offseason showcase events, Sokol is drawing college interest. Watson said his top pitcher can “bring it when he needs to” but mostly relies on an array of off-speed pitches and composure.

Kostelnik provides a strong second option.

“He does everything,” said Watson, a 1993 Belle Vernon grad who spent six years as the Leopards pitching coach before being hired to run the program. “I hate to say it, but cliche after cliche. That’s what he brings.”

With Rothey and Lee in the mix, batting practice at Belle Vernon presents challenges, even for senior shortstop Garrett Greco, the centerpiece of the lineup and a Gardner-Webb recruit. Junior Matt Bamford is the lone righty in the regular pitching rotation.

“At least I get a lot of practice going lefty on lefty,” Greco said. “It’s pretty crazy how many lefties are on the team. The top three batters are all lefties, too.”

Greco batted .328 as a sophomore and .400 as a freshman. He will bat high in the lineup along with senior left fielder Donovan Von Frodenburgh. Juniors Aidan Ochs (second base) and Brady Hoffman (center field) also are penciled into the starting lineup. Senior third baseman Seamus Joyce could see plenty of playing time as well.

“We still have a few positions that aren’t settled,” Watson said. “Right field and behind the dish are two of the spots, even though we’ve had about a year to think about it.”

Part of that year was spent playing in the Western Pennsylvania Summer Baseball League. Belle Vernon reached the championship game, beating teams from larger classifications along the way. It provided confidence and optimism heading into a high school season two years in the making.

“Last year, that summer league took a lot of pressure off of us,” Greco said. “We know we can be that team. Everything is set in place.”

Belle Vernon is a WPIAL playoff regular, having qualified in eight of the past nine seasons. Postseason advancement is another story. The Leopards last won a playoff game in 2012.

Besides winning a section title, playoff wins are a primary objective.

“In recent years, our hitting hasn’t been up to par,” Watson said. “Now we have players in place from top to bottom who can put that bat on the ball. We have the arms. The pitching program seems to be working. We just have to put it together.”

