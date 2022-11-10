Belle Vernon eager to get to work in WPIAL playoffs
Thursday, November 10, 2022 | 6:01 AM
It’s been two long weeks, but it’s been a time to get back to basics and time to heal up for the Belle Vernon football team.
The top-seeded Leopards are ready to make their postseason debut tonight when they host No. 9 East Allegheny at a soggy “beach” at James Weir Stadium.
“The last couple weeks have been good for us. We stuck to our basic routine. It’s a time where you can get to things that kind of went by the wayside over the past few weeks,” BVA coach Matt Humbert said. “Just things like some conditioning, lifting and some individual stuff.
“But I know the mood has been we’re ready to get after it. I love the byes, I really do, but now we’re kind of getting a little redundant and just a little anxious.”
The Wildcats (8-3) are coming off a thrilling 42-39 win over No. 8 Mt. Pleasant last week. They were able to pull out the win without five starters and Amir Rollins, whom coach Dom Pecora called their “all-around best player.”
Rollins, a transfer running back from Penn Hills, was ruled ineligible for the postseason by the WPIAL.
For the first time this season, the weather could play a big factor in the game with the remnants of Hurricane Nicole.
“I think that’s the key. You worry about the weather, bad snaps, fumbles. I think we’ve looked really sharp in practice. There hasn’t been a day I’ve left disgruntled,” Humbert said. “You worry about the controllable aspects, and I think we’re trending in the right direction. We didn’t go full bore in the off week, so you do worry about things like tackling and turnovers.”
The Leopards (7-2) come in led by top prospect Quinton Martin, who is averaging 10.1 yards per carry and has 786 yards this season. He ran for 182 yards on 13 carries in the team’s 48-14 win at Elizabeth Forward in the regular-season finale. He had three rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns.
His backfield mate Jake Gedekoh, who got banged up in the EF game, will be back and has run for 425 yards with a 9-yard per carry average.
Defensively, the Wildcats will counter with various looks to confuse the Leopards’ offense.
“They’re very multiple, and it has the ability to cause some trouble,” Humbert said of the EA defense. “They can go from an odd stack to a 3-4. They can go seven or eight in the box and cover 3. They’re going to do whatever they can to keep us off balance. They like to blitz a lot out of those odd stacks, so we have to be ready.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at James Weir Stadium. The winner of tonight’s game will play the winner of West Mifflin and Freeport next week in the Class 3A semifinals.
