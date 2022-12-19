Belle Vernon football title celebration continues

By:

Sunday, December 18, 2022 | 5:34 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Aiden Johnson (88) and Colton Lee celebrate after defeating Neumann Goretti, 9-8, in the PIAA Class 3A state championship game on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Nick Bruno plays against Greater Latrobe in 2021 at Kirk S. Nevin Arena Previous Next

Belle Vernon football fans celebrated with their WPIAL and PIAA champion Leopards in a victory parade.

The procession Saturday traveled down Broad Avenue in North Belle Vernon. It ended at NBV Community Bank Park, where a ceremony was emceed by BVA defensive coordinator Brett Barish.

The team, cheerleaders and band were part of the procession to celebrate the Leopards’ first state title and second WPIAL trophy win.

“The best part of the parade for me was how many people came out to celebrate,” junior lineman Jake Heckel said. The sidewalks were filled, and it was just nice to see how many people cared about the great season we had. The atmosphere was something else. Everyone was cheering and having a good time, and they truly made it a day to remember.”

As part of championship fanfare, Belle Vernon is welcoming alumni football players for a gift exchange and ring-fitting event at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Leopard Hall.

Players may sign up at coach Matt Humbert’s office.

Signing day

Wednesday marks the start of the NCAA’s three-day early signing period for football.

The regular signing period begins Feb. 1.

Bruno player of month

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League announced its November players of the month.

Hempfield’s Nick Bruno was the Class 2A honoree. In five games last month, the senior forward had 12 goals and nine assists for 21 points as the Spartans (5-3) went 3-2.

Bruno leads the Spartans with 20 goals and 20 assists for a league-leading 40 points. He has five goals on the power play.

Todero signs with RMU

Franklin Regional senior Sierra Todero made her mark in two sports but has narrowed her focus to one in college.

Todero will compete in track and field at Robert Morris, where she will specialize in jumps.

She also was one of the top soccer players in WPIAL Class 3A.

Her sister, Rayna, also is on the track team at RMU.

Football coaches search

Greensburg Salem and Norwin are beginning the process to replace head football coaches.

Greensburg Salem will begin interviews this week. Norwin reportedly had some last week.

Frank Sundry, the athletic director at Greensburg Salem, said he hopes to have a candidate to recommend at the January board meeting.

Norwin athletic director Mike Burrell had no comment on the pending hire. Norwin has a board meeting scheduled for Jan. 9.

Dave Keefer resigned at Greensburg Salem after 10 years, while Dave Brozeski stepped away at Norwin after nine years at the post.

Soccer stars

The Western Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association All-Star Games were played Saturday at North Allegheny.

Local players selected to the all-senior event included: Class A — Carlo Denis, Jake Gretz and Kyler Miller of Greensburg Central Catholic, and Seth Trisoline of Burrell; Class 2A — Nate Kikel of Belle Vernon, and Joe Obeldobel of Yough; Class 3A — Colton Hudson and Jake Kimmich of Franklin Regional, and Cooper Sisson of Penn-Trafford; Class 4A — Jackson Sirianni of Norwin.

Miller had two goals, and Denis added one as Class A defeated 2A, 4-1.

Recruiting

Derry senior Ashton Beighley decided to continue his golf career close to home, at Pitt-Greensburg.

Beighley played a key role in helping the Trojans win four consecutive section championships.

• Another Derry senior, Chunk Banks, will continue his cross country career at Pitt-Johnstown.

• All-state soccer player Colton Hudson of Franklin Regional committed to Grove City. The standout midfielder finished this season with 13 goals and eight assists.

• Norwin senior football player Anthony Petrulo has an offer to play at Division III John Carroll (Ohio).

the 6-foot-3, 230-pound Petrulo also has an opportunity to play at Waynesburg of the Division III PAC.

He played defensive end and linebacker for the Knights.

• Grove City is recruiting Hempfield senior running back Gino Caesar.

Caesar (5-10, 185) also played linebacker for the Spartans.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Belle Vernon, Derry Area, Franklin Regional, Greensburg C.C., Hempfield, Norwin, Penn-Trafford, Yough