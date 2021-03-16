Belle Vernon freshman Quinton Martin gets two more Power-5 offers

By:

Tuesday, March 16, 2021 | 7:07 PM

David Hague | Mon Valley Independent Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin (25) makes a catch in the second quarter against Trinity on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

Quinton Martin had his share of exciting slam dunks this season for the Belle Vernon boys basketball team. He even had a few alley-oops from junior point guard Devin Whitlock.

But that is only one of the sports in which Martin makes big plays.

Only a freshman, he could be on his way to becoming a slam dunk in the football recruiting game.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Martin pulled in two more Power 5 scholarship offers Tuesday, from West Virginia and Virginia Tech. Pitt offered in November.

Martin, who played running back, receiver and defensive back for the Leopards last season, rushed for 425 yards and six touchdowns and caught two scoring passes as the team reached the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals. He also had 15 tackles and an interception.

Belle Vernon football coach Matt Humbert called Martin the most mature 14-year-old he has ever coached.

Blessed to receive my 2nd Division 1 offer from the University of West Virginia !! @CoachWright37 @210ths #mountaineers pic.twitter.com/5uYfQdqptw — Quinton Martin (@QuintonMartin25) March 16, 2021

Extremely blessed to receive my 3rd division 1 offer from Virginia Tech !!! @MarkDHokies #Hokies pic.twitter.com/lXn55A5Vcc — Quinton Martin (@QuintonMartin25) March 16, 2021

