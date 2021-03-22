Belle Vernon hires boys soccer coach

Monday, March 22, 2021 | 11:30 PM

Submitted Belle Vernon hired Al Yeschenko as its new boys soccer coach.

Al Yeschenko had a good couple of days. He guided a Beadling Club ‘07 boys soccer team to a tournament championship Sunday in Delaware.

On Monday, he was hired as the boys head soccer coach at Belle Vernon.

Yeschenko was an assistant last year with the man he is replacing, Rob Miele, who guided the Leopards for the last four seasons. Yeschenko, who has been involved with Belle Vernon youth baseball, basketball and soccer for the past eight years, coached the West Mifflin girls for two years. He is a health and physical education teacher at West Mifflin.

He also coached golf, basketball and baseball at the varsity level at West Mifflin.

Miele had a record of 57-14-4 with two section titles and four playoff appearances. He holds the best winning percentage by a coach in program history (.787).

Belle Vernon finished 14-3 this season, losing 2-1 to Indiana in a shootout in the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs.

