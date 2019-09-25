Belle Vernon lineman Hayden Baron commits to RMU

Tuesday, September 24, 2019 | 11:32 PM

Another Westmoreland County lineman, another Division I commitment.

Belle Vernon senior Hayden Baron became the latest hulking front-line player to pledge to a college program, verbally committing to Robert Morris on Tuesday night.

He was recruited as a left guard.

Baron also had offers from Valparaiso and Division II programs Alderson Broaddus, Wheeling and Tiffin.

“I chose RMU for many reasons,” Baron said. “Their coaching staff is amazing and after a game day visit, I loved the atmosphere.”

Baron is 6-foot-3, 260 pounds and the Leopards play him at offensive tackle and defensive end.

“He is a Division I kid due to his versatility, technique and toughness,” Belle Vernon coach Matt Humbert said. “He is a very smart kid who can play every position on the line, offense and defense.”

Baron is second on Class 4A No. 4-ranked Belle Vernon with 18 tackles and has one quarterback sack.

He said Robert Morris is a perfect fit for him athletically and academically.

“And they also are in a great location, right outside of Pittsburgh, which is close to home and the city I lived near my whole life,” he said. “With the help and motivation from coaches, teammates and, of course, my family, I was always working to get better and trying to perfect my craft,” he said. “This is very gratifying and a blessing to have this kind of opportunity to play at the next level.”

Other county linemen to choose Division I programs this year are Fintan Brose of Hempfield (Delaware), and the trio from Ligonier Valley that includes Michael Petrof (Navy), Christian Jablonski (Lehigh) and Wylie Spiker (St. Francis).

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

