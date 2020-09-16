Belle Vernon looks to rebound after section streak ends

Wednesday, September 16, 2020 | 6:23 PM

Belle Vernon’s Jillian Butchki competes against Latrobe on Sept. 1, 2019, at Belle Vernon.

Belle Vernon is not that bad. It remains to be seen if Connellsville is that good.

It’s only one game, but the Section 2-3A girls soccer opener Tuesday produced somewhat of a surprising result.

Connellsville, which dropped down a classification this season in WPIAL realignment, scored a 5-0 victory over the visiting Leopards, a team that returns a host of offensive firepower but could not find the net in its first 80 minutes of the season.

Belle Vernon came in No. 3 in the Trib’s Class 3A rankings. It won the section title the last two years with 12-0 records and had stretched its section winning streak to 26.

Now, the Leopards will look to bounce back quickly with a home game Thursday against Albert Gallatin.

Belle Vernon coach Tracy Lovett said Connellsville is a solid opponent. But are the Falcons a sleeper team in the section and class?

“They are a very good team — fast, physical and they came out hard,” Lovett said. “We were taken off-guard, and we were outplayed. We will take that loss, and learn from it. We still have a long season ahead. We are putting it behind us and focusing on the games ahead.

“You learn when you lose.”

Connellsville was a third-place team last season in Section 3-4A behind perennial powers Norwin and Penn-Trafford. the Falcons lost to Butler in the first round of the playoffs, 6-0.

Navaeh Hamborsky had two goals Connellsville in the victory. The Falcons play Greensburg Salem Thursday.

