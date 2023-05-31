Belle Vernon, Montour to square off for WPIAL Class 4A softball title

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 | 11:59 PM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Belle Vernon pitcher Olivia Kolowitz celebrates a win over West Mifflin in the WPIAL Class 4A softball quarterfinals May 17.

Belle Vernon coach Tom Rodriguez has been to six WPIAL championship games throughout his career. He is 4-1 in those games and knows anything can happen.

The Leopards’ game plan against No. 2 seed Montour in the Class 4A final Wednesday afternoon?

“We’re going to go with our gut,” Rodriguez said. “Everything came together in that semifinal game against (Elizabeth Forward). We’re going to go at it just like we did.”

Rodriguez might not be spilling the tea, but he’s still not sure who his starting pitcher will be.

“I’ve been rotating them all season long,” Rodriguez said. “I have a lot of confidence in our pitching. It mostly depends on who we’re playing, but they’ll both be ready to go.”

Olivia Kolowitz is 10-1 and dazzled from the circle in the WPIAL quarterfinal win over West Mifflin. She has won her last seven starts and carries a 1.56 ERA with 98 strikeouts.

Southpaw Talia Ross is 7-3 with a 2.23 ERA and 89 strikeouts. She shut down heavy-hitting EF in the semifinals.

Regardless of who starts for Belle Vernon (17-4), timely hitting and stout defense will be the keys. They were the recipe for a semifinal upset against rival EF.

“The chance of a letdown is always possible,” Rodriguez said. “I’ve seen it a lot. Hopefully, we stay focused. That’s something (assistant coach Haley Bashada) does. She’s been around. She’s played in big games, played in college. She’s one great person and a great one to have around the girls and the team. I’m not sure we’d be here without her.”

The Leopards offense is led by senior center fielder Maren Metikosh, who is batting .438 with five home runs and a team-leading 26 RBIs. She has drawn 10 walks and has struck out only four times.

Junior Gracie Sokol leads the team with a .463 average and six home runs from the No. 2 spot, and sophomore Lauren VanDivner is hitting .446 with 25 RBIs. She has struck out only five times.

Lexi Daniels at leadoff is batting .408 and has nearly as many extra-base hits as she does singles. Sophomore Mia Zubovic (.417, 4 HRs, 25 RBIs) is also hitting over .400 and will be in the clean-up spot.

Junior shortstop Ava Zubovic (.393) homered against EF, and Ross (.351) had a pair of hits. Rounding out the lineup for the Leopards will be second baseman Katie Sokol and Kolowitz (5 HRs, 16 RBIs).

Montour (15-3) advanced to the championship game with a 10-0 win over No. 3 Chartiers Valley.

The Spartans are led at the plate by Avrie Polo (.473, 9 HRs, 27 RBIs) and Mia Arndt (.552, 7 HRs, 27 RBIs).

Jana Hess is hitting .491 with three HRs and 24 RBIs.

Kaitlyn Molitoris is the Spartans’ workhorse in the circle. She sports a 2.55 ERA with 124 strikeouts against 55 walks. She has allowed 52 runs and 70 hits in 98 innings.

“They scrimmaged Avonworth (Monday) and we were able to get that film,” Rodriguez said. “Avonworth is a really good team. (Molitoris) threw a pretty good curveball and a nice rise. I didn’t see her throw much, but (Avonworth) was hitting her pretty good. I think Avonworth’s pitcher gave up maybe two hits. She’s good, though.”

Rodriguez said this year’s team ranks right up there with his championship teams of the past, and a lot of the success he credits to the seniors: Kolowitz, Metikosh and Daniels.

“I can’t express how grateful I am for those three,” he said. “They all work so hard to get better. Doing work in the offseason, still going to lessons while we’re in season.

“At the beginning of the season, I’m not sure where this team ranked compared to those other teams, but the win over EF threw me over. This team can really go far. I won’t say it’s better than any of those other championship teams, but I think this is one of the best hitting teams we’ve had. If we can stay focused, you never know what can happen.”

