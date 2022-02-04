Belle Vernon playmaker Devin Whitlock to walk on at Pitt

Thursday, February 3, 2022 | 7:46 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Devin Whitlock returns a punt for a touchdown against Laurel Highlands on Oct. 1, 2021.

One of the WPIAL’s most exciting athletes has announced where he’ll continue playing football.

Belle Vernon quarterback Devin Whitlock announced Thursday he will accept a preferred walk-on offer to play at Pitt. Whitlock joins a Panthers program coming off its first ACC championship.

Whitlock accepted Pitt’s offer over scholarship offers from Army, St. Francis and Duquesne. He also had PWO offers from Penn State and West Virginia.

“One of the biggest factors for me was Coach (Pat) Narduzzi coming to my house and talking to me personally,” Whitlock said. “He told me I’m going to have the opportunity to come in and compete for a spot. I’m going to be treated like any other player on the team.

“I know I have to compete, but that’s what I’m all about.”

Whitlock said he’s not exactly sure where on the field he’s going to play, but he’s up for anything.

“I’m sure I’ll find that out real soon,” he said. “We’re in the dead period now. Coach Narduzzi said he likes everything I bring to the table and he can’t wait to get me in there.”

Whitlock will see some familiar faces in Oakland as former Belle Vernon punter Cameron Guess and offensive lineman Blake Zubovic are on the Pitt roster.

“Cam is down there. It’s someone I can relate to from home. He was here at Belle Vernon for my sophomore year,” Whitlock said. “I have no doubts everyone there will make me feel at home. I can’t wait to get down there and get to work, getting faster and getting stronger.”

Whitlock plans to be at the Panthers’ training facility for some spring-ball workouts.

Whitlock getting faster than he already is could be a scary thought. He tortured opposing defenses all season long, throwing for 1,023 yards and running for 1,189. He ran for 23 touchdowns and passed for nine more. He was also a menace returning punts and kickoffs.

“It would have been nice to cap everything off with a WPIAL championship, but I have no regrets about my time here,” Whitlock said. “I know I gave everything I had on and off the field. We just didn’t come out on top.

“I’m going to continue to compete and be myself when I get to Pitt.”

