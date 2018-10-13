Belle Vernon QB Jared Hartman suffers knee injury, done for season

By: Bill Beckner Jr.

Saturday, October 13, 2018 | 6:24 PM

Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review, Belle Vernon’s Jared Hartman gives the thumbs up after an injury forced him to be carried off the field on a stretcher when West Mifflin hosted Belle Vernon, Friday, Oct. 12, 2017.

Belle Vernon junior quarterback Jared Hartman revealed Saturday that he tore his ACL, MCL and other ligaments in his right knee. He is done for the season.

Hartman was injured in the first half and had to be carried off on a stretcher Friday night in a 28-12 win over West Mifflin. He came into the game with 449 passing yards and six touchdowns.

He ran for 58 yards and a score Friday before the injury.

The loss will no doubt have a significant impact on the Class 4A No. 3-ranked Leopards (6-1) but they are set to move forward.

“I feel terrible for him,” Belle Vernon coach Matt Humbert said. “But he’s a strong kid and will find a silver lining in this.

“We will stick to the script and move forward with a little extra motivation.”

Junior Nolan Labuda will be Hartman’s replacement.

Belle Vernon, on a five-game winning streak, hosts Plum (2-6) next Friday in a cross-scheduled nonconference game.

Tags: Belle Vernon