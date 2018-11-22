Belle Vernon soccer standout Apodiakos commits to Duquesne

By: Bill Beckner Jr.

Thursday, November 22, 2018 | 3:42 PM

Submitted, Submitted, Belle Vernon’s Markello Apodiakos plays against Southmoreland Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018 at James Weir Stadium. Previous Next

Markello Apodiakos had a lot to be thankful for Thursday.

The soccer standout from Belle Vernon flew under the radar of Division I college coaches, despite a decorated high school career and constantly being the go-to player who was marked by opponents.

The situation flustered the senior and baffled his coaches. But he finally had a breakthrough late in the season when interest grew and offers came in.

The forward decided Duquesne was the place he wanted to spend the next four years, and he announced on Thanksgiving Day that he has committed to the Dukes.

Apodiakos is the Leopards’ career leader in goals (89) and points (212). He had 27 goals and 12 assists this season to help lead Belle Vernon (12-6-1) to the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs.

He also holds program records for goals in a game (five) and season (37), and points in a game (11) and season (83).

