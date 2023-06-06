Belle Vernon softball fends off comeback bid, advances to state quarterfinals

By:

Monday, June 5, 2023 | 7:50 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon reliever Talia Ross (37) celebrates with Maren Metikosh after Metikosh scored against Trinity during a PIAA Class 4A softball first-round game Monday at Hempfield. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Trinity’s Molly Whithmyer eyes her bat in the batter’s box against Belle Vernon during a PIAA Class 4A softball first-round game Monday at Hempfield. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon catcher Mia Zubovic hugs reliever Talia Ross after Ross closed out Trinity in a PIAA Class 4A softball first-round game Monday at Hempfield. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review A ball hit by Belle Vernon’s Alexa Daniels falls between Trinity’s Danielle Notz (18) and Aubrey Holtzapple during a PIAA Class 4A softball first-round game Monday at Hempfield. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon catcher Mia Zubovic tags out Trinity’s Allie Aschenbrenner in the first inning during a PIAA Class 4A softball first-round game Monday at Hempfield. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Maren Metikosh slides past Trinity’s Aubrey Holtzapple’s tag attempt for a first-inning stolen base during a PIAA Class 4A softball first-round game Monday at Hempfield. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon starting pitcher Olivia Kolowitz smiles after a strikeout against Trinity during a PIAA Class 4A softball first-round game Monday at Hempfield. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Trinity center fielder Molly Maney runs into shortstop Aubrey Noltzapple during a PIAA Class 4A softball first-round game against Belle Vernon on Monday at Hempfield. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Katie Sokol with the thumbs up on first base against Trinity during a PIAA Class 4A softball first-round game Monday at Hempfield. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Lauren VanDivner settles under a ball hit by Trinity’s Molly Whitmyer during a PIAA Class 4A softball first-round game Monday at Hempfield. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon starting pitcher Olivia Kolowitz throws against Trinity during a PIAA Class 4A softball first-round game Monday at Hempfield. Previous Next

Less than a week after winning the fifth WPIAL title in program history, the Belle Vernon softball team survived and advanced in its PIAA tournament opener Monday afternoon.

The Leopards scored four pivotal insurance runs and managed to fend off a late rally by District 3’s Trinity to come away with a 6-3 win in the first round of the state Class 4A playoffs at Hempfield.

“They definitely didn’t make it easy on us,” Belle Vernon coach Tom Rodriguez said. “It doesn’t matter how you get it this time of year, though.”

Belle Vernon (19-4) led 2-0 for the majority of the game after Maren Metikosh plated a run on a fielder’s choice in the first and Lauren VanDivner added an RBI double in the third. Both finished with two RBIs.

The Shamrocks (17-7), who entered the state tournament as the third-place team from District 3, had four hits and left six runners on base within the first five innings before striking for the first time in the sixth.

Ariel Cook got things started by reaching on an infield single before a single by Aubrey Holtzapple was followed by an RBI double by Taylor Lawrence.

The big hit cut Trinity’s deficit to 2-1, but the Leopards found a way to respond in the bottom of the sixth.

Olivia Kolowitz reached on an error, Katie Sokol singled and Lexi Daniels found her way aboard on a fielder’s choice to load the bases with no outs. Daniels finished with two hits in the win.

Gracie Sokol scored a run on a bloop single and Metikosh walked to give Belle Vernon a 4-1 lead. VanDivner added another RBI on a sacrifice fly, and Ava Zubovic contributed with an RBI single to left to cap the scoring for the Leopards, who finished with nine hits.

“There is always a comfort level when you get those extra runs,” Rodriguez said. “Those were big.”

Kolowitz went out to finish things in the seventh inning after inducing a flyout and picking up a big strikeout to limit the damage with runners in scoring position in the sixth.

Kolowitz, a St. Francis recruit who allowed two earned runs on eight hits with a pair of walks and six strikeouts in six innings, surrendered an infield single to Molley Maney before Allie Aschenbrenner reached on an error. Maddie Smith followed with an RBI double to cut the Trinity deficit to 6-2.

Talia Ross entered in relief after Smith’s double and proceeded to walk the next two batters. The free pass to Cook brought in another run.

Rodriguez said he considered going back to Kolowitz after the two walks.

Instead, he stuck with Ross, and she settled in, striking out the next three batters to help the Leopards preserve the victory.

“You always have to be ready when you’re called upon,” Ross said. “I just knew I had to do my job. We were up by a decent amount, so I wasn’t too worried.”

Smith took the loss for Trinity, allowing five earned runs on nine hits with five walks and four strikeouts in six innings.

Belle Vernon finished with three errors. Trinity had two.

With the victory, the Leopards advance to the state quarterfinals to face Elizabeth Forward on Thursday at a site and time to be determined.

The teams will meet for the fourth time this season. Elizabeth Forward swept the regular-season series before Belle Vernon was victorious in the WPIAL semifinals.

“We’re hoping the team that showed up last time is the team that shows up this time,” Rodriguez said.

Tags: Belle Vernon