Belle Vernon star Quinton Martin to narrow college choices

Saturday, October 15, 2022 | 7:44 PM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Indepen Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin is grabbed by Mt. Pleasant’s Devin Kuhns on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

Belle Vernon star junior Quinton Martin plans to narrow his list of college scholarship offers to a top 10 soon.

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi, who made a “Pitt stop” at Belle Vernon Friday night, hopes his Panthers make the cut, especially after watching the senior playmaker.

Martin, a running back and defensive back, scored five touchdowns — three via rush, another on a reception and one more on a 79-yard interception return, as the Leopards (5-2, 3-0) defeated Mt. Pleasant (4-4, 1-2), 55-7.

Martin has more than 20 Power 5 offers. He added one from South Carolina last week.

Penn State, West Virginia, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Texas — among others — also have offered.

…

Big numbers

When the dust finally settled, Monessen and Jefferson Morgan had piled up impressive statistics Friday.

To go along with 100 points in Monessen’s 70-30 victory, the teams combined for 760 yards of offense.

Freshman Tyvaughn Kershaw ran for 234 yards and four touchdowns, while he scored on a punt return and threw a scoring pass to his brother, Tim Kershaw.

Monessen (5-3, 4-1) will visit first-place Mapletown (8-0, 5-0) next week with the Tri-County South Conference championship on the line.

…

Repeat offenders

A number of local players scored multiple touchdowns in Week 7.

Martin had his five touchdowns for Belle Vernon, and Kershaw had five scores for Monessen. But some others also found the end zone multiple times.

• Southmoreland’s Ty Keffer continues to be a difference maker. He scored six touchdowns for the Scotties (4-4, 2-1) in a 42-21 win over Greensburg Salem (3-5, 0-3).

He had nine receptions for 160 yards and six touchdowns.

Keffer’s six scores are second-most in state history, according to the EasternFootball.com record book.

Oxford Area’s Ryan Hubley had seven TD catches in 2014, and Morgan Haldey of Oil City tied that mark in 2015.

• Ayden Hudock of Franklin Regional (5-2, 4-0) had four TDs in a 56-21 win over reeling Hempfield (5-3, 1-2).

Hudock caught five receptions for 174 yards and two scores, returned a kickoff 87 yards for six and ran for another score.

• Jaydin Canady of Greensburg Central Catholic (6-2, 4-0) scored four times in a 44-0 win over Jeannette (2-6, 2-2). He ran for two scores, returned an interception 90 yards and caught a 77-yard strike from Tyree Turner.

…

Record broken

Robby Fulton ran for 170 yards in Latrobe’s 43-13 win over Connellsville to break the program’s single-season rushing record.

Fulton, who had two touchdowns, including an 80-yard run, now has 1,230 yards for the season.

Dave Cox, a 1991 graduate, had the previous mark of 1,226 yards.

Quarterback John Wetzel was a perfect 7 of 7 for 160 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

…

Humbert passes Dongilli

Matt Humbert became Belle Vernon’s all-time leader in coaching wins Friday in the Leopards’ 55-7 win over Mt. Pleasant.

Humbert is 72-19 in eight-plus seasons. Gary Dongilli, whom he passed on the wins list, was 71-11 in seven seasons.

…

Morabito, for 100

Ligonier’s Kevin Moranito, the coach at United Valley, registered his 100th career win Friday in a 20-19 win over Purchase Line.

Morabito, in his eighth season, saw his team win at home for the first time since 2018.

Morabito, who was an assistant under legendary coach Jerry Page at Ligonier Valley, is the father of Brett Morabito, the former Ligonier Valley baseball coach and football assistant.

Brett Morabito is an assistant principal at Ligonier Valley.

…

Warriors stay in race

Penn-Trafford doesn’t want to go from WPIAL and PIAA champion to missing the Class 5A playoffs.

The running game could be what gets the Warriors into the postseason again.

Owen Demeri returned from injury to boost the ground attack Friday in a 35-21 win over Plum.

Demeri ran for 190 yards on 25 carries and two touchdowns as Penn-Trafford (4-3, 2-2 Big East) rolled up 499 yards of offense, 377 rushing, behind its jumbo-sized line.

Quarterback Conlan Greene ran for 131 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries.

“We still have a chance, and, right now, that is what we want,” coach John Ruane said.

…

Time after time

Jeannette was shut out by Greensburg Central Catholic, 44-0, but the Jayhawks controlled time of possession. Consider: the Jayhawks ran 51 plays to GCC’s 35.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.

Tags: Belle Vernon, Franklin Regional, Greensburg C.C., Jeannette, Latrobe, Penn-Trafford, Southmoreland