Belle Vernon uses last-minute goal-line stand to beat Neumann Goretti, win 1st state title
Saturday, December 10, 2022 | 12:01 AM
MECHANICSBURG — Belle Vernon captured its first state championship Saturday afternoon with a down-to-the-wire 9-8 win over Neumann Goretti.
The Saints (11-4) converted on fourth-and-5 from Belle Vernon’s 7-yard line to set themselves up with four chances at punching in a game-winning touchdown trailing 9-8.
Belle Vernon proceeded to stuff the Saints twice before a fumble was recovered by the Leopards with less than 30 seconds left, and they were able to escape with the title by the skin of their teeth.
Quinton Martin scored for Belle Vernon on a 16-yard connection from Braden Laux, and Willie Schwerha connected on a 24-yard field goal to give the Leopards an early three points.
