Belle Vernon uses last-minute goal-line stand to beat Neumann Goretti, win 1st state title

By:

Saturday, December 10, 2022 | 12:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Reveiw Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin carries past Neumann Goretti’s Kyreese Bradley during the PIAA Class 3A state championship game on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Reveiw Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin hurdles Neumann Goretti’s Yasir Williams during the PIAA Class 3A state championship game on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School. Previous Next

MECHANICSBURG — Belle Vernon captured its first state championship Saturday afternoon with a down-to-the-wire 9-8 win over Neumann Goretti.

The Saints (11-4) converted on fourth-and-5 from Belle Vernon’s 7-yard line to set themselves up with four chances at punching in a game-winning touchdown trailing 9-8.

Belle Vernon proceeded to stuff the Saints twice before a fumble was recovered by the Leopards with less than 30 seconds left, and they were able to escape with the title by the skin of their teeth.

Quinton Martin scored for Belle Vernon on a 16-yard connection from Braden Laux, and Willie Schwerha connected on a 24-yard field goal to give the Leopards an early three points.

This story will be updated.

Tags: Belle Vernon