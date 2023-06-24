Belle Vernon’s Braden Laux commits to Eastern Michigan

Saturday, June 24, 2023 | 2:30 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon quarterback Braden Laux carries for a long gain along the Neumann Goretti sideline during the third quarter of the PIAA Class 3A state championship game on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School.

As he gets prepared to catch passes next year instead of throwing them, championship quarterback and defensive end Braden Laux is warming up to the idea of playing a new position in college.

Laux, a rising senior quarterback and defensive end at reigning WPIAL and PIAA 3A champion Belle Vernon, announced Saturday his verbal commitment to Eastern Michigan.

While earning a Division I scholarship has been a dream of his, moving to tight end caught him slightly off guard.

Eastern Michigan, which plays in the Mid-American Conference, wants the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Laux to play that position when he joins the program.

“I never thought about tight end until I started getting recruited this year for the position,” he said. “But I really just wanted to play, didn’t matter where.”

Laux, whose big presence and even-keeled demeanor helped the Leopards to unprecedented success last fall, threw for 1,025 yards and 11 touchdowns, rushed for 482 yards and eight scores and made 32 tackles, four of which went for negative yardage.

He was second on the team with five sacks, and he had an interception and a fumble recovery.

Laux took his official visit to Eastern Michigan this week.

He chose the Eagles over offers from Marshall, Maine and Western Kentucky.

“Eastern treats all their players like family, and the players welcomed all the recruits as if they were already part of the team,” Laux said. “But you can also see players on the field working when it’s their day off. It shows they’re dedicated.”

Blessed to have had an awesome junior season. WPIAL and State Champions. Thank you Coach Humbert @BVAFootball pic.twitter.com/KrQclblDNf — Braden Laux (@BradenLaux14) December 24, 2022

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

