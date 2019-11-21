Belle Vernon’s Cameron Guess commits to Pitt

Wednesday, November 20, 2019 | 10:38 PM

Belle Vernon’s Cameron Guess kicks off against Ringgold on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.

Belle Vernon’s Cam Guess made it all the way to No. 1 in the Kohl’s Kicking Camps national punter rankings last year for the Class of 2020.

Pitt made it to No. 1 on the senior’s list of college choices.

The strong-legged Guess announced Wednesday night his commitment to Pitt. He recently received an offer to join the Panthers’ special teams unit.

Guess also had offers from West Virginia, Kent State and Toledo.

“All I wanted was to wear blue and yellow since I was 2 years old,” Guess wrote on Twitter. “I’m staying home … Lock those gates … Hail to Pitt.”

Guess averaged 40 yards a punt this season and made 53 of 56 extra points for the Leopards (10-2), who finished as runners-up in WPIAL Class 4A. He was 1 of 2 on field goals with a make from 32 yards.

Thanks to Pitt for having me out on opening night! Not the night they wanted but they’ll bounce back!! Thanks @CoachAPowell @CoachDuzzPittFB for having me ???? #H2P pic.twitter.com/RaxDTUoLiX — Cameron Guess (@Camguess11) September 3, 2019

