Belle Vernon’s Devin Whitlock gets 1st Division I offer

Wednesday, June 16, 2021 | 4:22 PM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Belle Vernon’s Devin Whitlock carries against Ringgold in their Big Eight Conference game Oct. 9, 2020, at Belle Vernon.

Devin Whitlock reeled in his first Division I football scholarship offer, and he hopes it will be the first of many to come.

The multi-talented rising senior at Belle Vernon announced an offer from Youngstown State, an FCS program that often tries to cast a net over the WPIAL to land the top players who don’t attract Power Five opportunities.

A player who has seen time at quarterback, receiver, running back and defensive back for the Cougars, Whitlock helped lead his team to the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals.

Also a talented basketball player, the 5-foot-8, 165-pound speedster rushed for 1,082 yards and 15 touchdowns and passed for 528 yards. He averaged 203.6 all-purpose yards a game and scored 21 total TDs.

On defense, Whitlock had five interceptions, three of which he returned for scores, and two punt-return touchdowns.

His other lower-level offers are from Notre Dame (Ohio), Livingston and East Central.

Whitlock went out for track and field this season and made an immediate impact as a sprinter and jumper.

After a great conversation with @CoachJ_Schaefer i and beyond blessed to say I received my first Division 1 offer from Youngstown State University!! @BVAFootball @210ths pic.twitter.com/57TNRItWQ4 — Devin Whitlock (@DevinWhitlock3) June 16, 2021

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

