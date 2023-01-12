Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin named a MaxPreps All-American

By:

Wednesday, January 11, 2023 | 6:24 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin carries past Neumann Goretti’s Kyreese Bradley during the PIAA Class 3A state championship game on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School.

Belle Vernon fans see Quinton Martin as their Captain America.

Now, he’s an All-American.

The football star made super hero-like plays for the Leopards this past season in leading them to WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A championships.

A five-star prospect who is one of the most sought-after recruits in the country for the Class of 2024, Martin was named Wednesday to the MaxPreps Football Junior All-America Team.

A running back and defensive back, he was selected as an all-purpose player. He was the only player from Pennsylvania to make the team.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Martin, who has more than 20 NCAA Division I FBS scholarship offers, led the Leopards in rushing yards (1,279), receptions (28), 31 total touchdowns and four interceptions.

His offers include Ohio State, Penn State, Pitt, West Virginia, Notre Dame, Michigan, Michigan State, Wisconsin and others.

Martin indicated he would narrow his list of colleges to 10 at some point after the season.

He also is one of the top basketball players in the WPIAL.

View the full MaxPreps Junior All-America Team here.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Belle Vernon