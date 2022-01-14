Beth-Center decks Mt. Pleasant to cement WPIAL contender status

Thursday, January 13, 2022 | 9:36 PM

Two teams that would like to be in the group hoping to dethrone WPIAL Class 2A power Burrell collided Thursday in a nonsection match.

And No. 2 Beth-Center showed No. 4 Mt. Pleasant why it is a serious contender.

The Bulldogs used pins by Alston Csutoros (189 pounds), Josh Deems (286), Kyle McCollum (132), Tyler Debnar (145), Trevor Pettit (160) and Jacob Layhue (172) to trounce the Vikings, 43-24.

Mt. Pleasant (7-3) was missing three starters – Greg Shaulis, Luke Geibig and Noah Gnibus – that Vikings coach Zach Snyder expects to be back when the team tournament begins Jan. 26.

The Vikings received three forfeits and got decision wins from Sean Cain (120) and Jamison Poklembo (138).

“We had to step up and not get pinned,” Snyder said. “Bottom line, you can’t give up bonus points. Pins are like death. We have guys out of the lineup, but we need to step up.”

Beth-Center (9-1) got a decision from Tyler Berish (152) and a major decision from Jackson Gwyer (126).

The Bulldogs didn’t flinch after falling behind 21-12. They just won six of the last seven matches.

“There is a good chance we’ll meet again,” Beth-Center coach Gary Welsh said. “They weren’t at full strength, and they have a quality team.

“We had to take care of business and win our weight classes. We’ll keep this win in perspective and use it as a momentum builder. There is a lot left in the season.”

Welsh said his team showed a lot of grit.

“That’s a word we use a lot in our practice room,” Welsh said. “That’s the way we coach our kids.

“People talk that Burrell is down. It is never down. This was a nonsection match, but I hope people appreciate the sport of wrestling.”

Snyder said he just hopes his team gets refocused in the practice room and gets ready for the team tournament, where the Vikings hope to get another shot at Beth-Center.

