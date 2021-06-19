Bethel Park alum, NFL player Nick Kwiatkoski helps give football locker room facelift

Saturday, June 19, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Nick Kwiatkoski with a second quarter run against Woodland Hills on Nov. 20, 2009, at West Mifflin High School.

Nick Kwiatkoski hasn’t forgotten his roots.

Not by a long shot.

The Las Vegas Raiders linebacker and former West Virginia standout recently funded the costs to renovate the football locker room at Bethel Park, his alma mater.

The planning process took place over a period of months; the actual physical renovation work lasted only three days.

“My first thought is how lucky we are to have people like Nick and his family connected to our program,” said Brian DeLallo, Bethel Park’s second-year field boss. ”Nick, his mother Pam, and his brother Dan, who also played for us, were heavily involved in the planning. I coordinated the process with the help of others.

“So many other people played vital roles. We had help from the district and school administration, and current and past members of the football coaching staff.”

The project was completed by Image360 at a cost in excess of $20,000.

The football locker room is located in the athletic wing of the high school, adjacent to the stadium and at field level. Cosmetic changes were incorporated with graphics added to the walls and lockers.

“Bethel Park is a special place to be,” DeLallo said. “Our district and school leadership has always been so supportive of a school that is built on three pillars; academics, athletics and the arts.

“Whether it’s a class that meets every day, a holiday concert, a sporting event, or whatever, these things are important to our kids. Because these things are critical for our kids, they become meaningful to our administrators, teachers, coaches and alumni, who do a fantastic job of supporting our kids. We are very lucky.”

Junior Troy Volpatti, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound running back/defensive back, is a two-sport standout at Bethel Park. He was the top rusher on the football team last fall, and the leading scorer and all-section selection as a midfielder on the boys lacrosse team this spring.

“The locker room is outstanding,” Volpatti said. “I walked in thinking the locker room would just be a different color, but as soon as the doors opened everyone on Team Hawks dropped to the floor. The players on the walls have all been outstanding leaders to us and have made us the men we are today.”

Anthony Celletti is a junior lineman who helped open holes for Volpatti, his teammate and friend, last season. The 6-2, 270-pound Celletti also competes on the boys track and field team, specializing in the discus and shot put.

“I have had the chance to see the locker room and the images and paintings were unreal,” Celletti said. “I don’t think they could have done a better job. The locker room has an entire new energy when you walk in and it is so exciting.

“It truly is amazing to be a part of that and seeing someone who made it never forget where he came from. To see (on the walls) the guys we’ve played with, and some of the older guys that really built the foundation for this program, was amazing.”

Kwiatkoski signed with West Virginia out of Bethel Park in 2011, eventually moving from safety to linebacker. He led the Mountaineers in tackles from 2013-15, finishing with 303 career stops, including 34 for a loss and 5.5 sacks, to go along with six interceptions.

He was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, where he spent his first four seasons in the NFL.

Kwiatkoski’s final year in Chicago was a breakout year; he then signed with the Raiders as a free agent.

