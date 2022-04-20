Bethel Park baseball, Beaver softball remain atop Trib 10 power rankings

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 | 4:58 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Cody Geddes and the Bethel Park Black Hawks are 7-0 this season.

Cold or warm, wet or dry, there has been a lot of change this spring on a day-to-day basis.

However, don’t count the weekly power rankings guilty of big swing changes.

Few changes were made since last week in the Trib 10 rankings.

Both baseball and softball saw one flip-flop of a section team replacing another section team in the power rankings, but that was about it with a few slides and rises here and there.

The top-ranked teams continue to be perfect as Bethel Park baseball and Beaver softball remain at No. 1.

Here are the latest power rankings with records through Tuesday.

These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Baseball Trib 10

Rank, team, record, previous

1. Bethel Park Black Hawks, 7-0, 1

2. West Allegheny Indians, 7-0, 2

3. Peters Township Indians, 8-0, 5

4. Montour Spartans, 8-1, 7

5. North Allegheny Tigers, 5-2, 3

6. Butler Golden Tornado, 7-1, 4

7. Beaver Bobcats, 5-1, 8

8. Serra Catholic Eagles, 7-0, 9

9. Laurel Spartans, 6-0, 10

10. Shaler Titans, 7-2, NR

Out: South Fayette Lions

Softball Trib 10

Rank, team, record, previous

1. Beaver Bobcats, 4-0, 1

2. Armstrong River Hawks, 6-0, 2

3. Hempfield Spartans, 5-0, 5

4. Pine-Richland Rams, 5-1, NR

5. Fox Chapel Foxes, 6-1, 7

6. Franklin Regional Panthers, 9-1, 8

7. Montour Spartans, 4-1, 9

8. Penn-Trafford Warriors, 8-1, 4

9. Frazier Commodores, 6-0, 10

10. Laurel Spartans, 4-1, 6

Out: North Allegheny Tigers

