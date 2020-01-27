Bethel Park bumped from top spot in 6A in latest PIAA girls basketball rankings

Sunday, January 26, 2020 | 10:24 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Ashleigh Connor drives to the basket against Bethel Park during their game last week. The Blue Devils handed Bethel Park its first loss of the season.

It was another week of lots of wins for the teams in the Trib HSSN girls basketball state rankings.

There were a couple of flip-flops, with three teams losing but remaining in the top five among the elite throughout the Commonwealth.

The only exits were by a pair of Class 2A teams. Mount Carmel and Old Forge dropped a pair of games last week. Taking their place are two teams from the western half of the state: Penns Manor from District 6 and Maplewood from District 10.

There was also a change at the top in 6A as WPIAL frontrunner Bethel Park’s first loss of the season to Mt. Lebanon on a buzzer-beater dropped the Black Hawks down and opened the door for District 1 unbeaten Plymouth-Whitemarsh to ascend to No. 1.

The other top teams, Chartiers Valley (5A), North Catholic (4A), Delone Catholic (3A), Bellwood-Antis (2A) and Jenkintown (A) remained unchanged.

Here is the latest PIAA top five in each of the six classifications through Sunday, Jan. 26. The team’s district is the number in parenthesis after their record, followed by the teams ranking from last week.

Class 6A

1. Plymouth Whitemarsh (17-0) (1) (2)

2. Bethel Park (15-1) (7) (1)

3. Norwin (13-2) (7) (3)

4. Spring-Ford (16-2) (1) (4)

5. Cardinal O’Hara (13-3) (12) (5)

Out from last week – None

Class 5A

1. Chartiers Valley (17-0) (7) (1)

2. Mechanisburg (16-0) (3) (2)

3. Archbishop Wood (12-5) (12) (4)

4. Woodland Hills (15-3) (7) (3)

5. Abington Heights (14-3) (2) (5)

Out from last week – None

Class 4A:

1. North Catholic (16-1) (7) (1)

2. Bethlehem Catholic (16-0) (11) (2)

3. Scranton Prep (16-0) (2) (3)

4. Blackhawk (15-2) (7) (5)

5. Bermudian Springs (16-2) (3) (4)

Out from last week – None

Class 3A:

1. Delone Catholic (18-0) (3) (1)

2. Dunmore (14-1) (2) (2)

3. St. Basil Academy (16-2) (1) (4)

4. Loyalsock Township (16-1) (4) (3)

5. Mohawk (16-1) (7) (5)

Out from last week – None

Class 2A:

1. Bellwood-Antis (15-0) (6) (1)

2. Linden Hall (11-1) (3) (2)

3. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (14-2) (7) (5)

4. Penns Manor (18-1) (6) (NR)

5. Maplewood (16-2) (10) (NR)

Our from last week – Mount Carmel (4), Old Forge (2)

Class A:

1. Jenkintown (17-0) (1) (1)

2. Lancaster Country Day (15-0) (3) (2)

3. Rochester (17-1) (7) (3)

4. West Greene (18-0) (7) (4)

5. North Clarion (15-0) (9) (5)

Out from last week – None

