Bethel Park prepares to hire offensive coordinator Phil Peckich as football coach

Tuesday, January 24, 2023 | 12:51 AM

Paul Studt | SportsByPaul Bethel Park football players take the field before a game during the 2022 season.

Bethel Park is set to promote offensive coordinator Phil Peckich to head football coach, pending school board approval Tuesday night.

This would be Peckich’s first head coaching job, putting him among the WPIAL’s youngest at age 31, but he comes already with eight years of experience. He spent five seasons coaching at his alma mater Montour and the past three on the Bethel Park staff of Brian DeLallo, who resigned in November.

Becoming a head coach was a career goal, he said, but the location mattered most to him.

“For me, it was about trying to find the right fit, not just trying to go out and get any of the jobs that were open in the last couple of years,” said Peckich, who listed strong support from the administration and solid roster numbers in the youth program has positive factors for the Bethel Park job. “With how things unfolded at Bethel, it just so happened to work out. … It’s a rewarding feeling to get the job and have people who believe in you.”

Peckich is the recommended candidate listed on the district’s online board meeting agenda. Once hired, he would take over a team that went 10-2 last season, won a conference title and reached the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals.

He will make $10,777 to coach, according to the agenda.

Unlike DeLallo, who is a Bethel Park teacher, Peckich works outside of the district in the field of finance. But in three years on the coaching staff, he said he’s gotten to know the district and its people.

“The big thing (I liked about the job) was the alignment with the administration down all the way through the community,” he said. “Bethel Park really appreciates football. Friday nights are community events and football matters.”

A 2010 Montour graduate, Peckich was a walk-on defensive back at Pitt under three different Panthers coaches: Dave Wannstedt, Todd Graham and Paul Chryst. He finished his college career at Robert Morris under coach Joe Walton.

“I got to see some good, some bad, some ugly,” Peckich said. “I saw a lot of different coaching styles. I got to see what guys on their staffs did well and some maybe not so well.”

His first coaching job was at Montour under his high school coach, Lou Cerro. As a Spartans defensive back and running back, he was a four-year varsity starter. In 2009, his senior season, he rushed for more than 1,300 yards, scored 25 touchdowns and added 62 tackles.

Montour went 12-1 his sophomore year and reached the WPIAL finals.

“I had the luxury to play for Lou and then work for Lou,” Peckich said. “He’s a big reason why I’m where I am today.”

Peckich will continue to call plays for the Bethel Park offense, a responsibility he’s held the past two seasons. Bethel Park was traditionally known for a run-heavy attack under longtime coach Jeff Metheny, but Peckich added more balance in recent years.

Black Hawks quarterback Tanner Pfeuffer, a 6-foot-5 sophomore, passed for more than 1,500 yards last season. The team also returns offensive playmaker Ryan Petras, a sophomore who scored a team-high 17 touchdowns.

“We did lost 22 seniors this past year, but we do have a plethora of guys coming back,” Peckich said. “There’s a solid nucleus there to build off of.”

He would become the 15th coach in Bethel Park football history, but only the third in almost three decades. Metheny coached the Black Hawks for 25 seasons before resigning after the 2018 season.

Much of the current coaching staff will remain intact, Peckich said, but he would need a new defensive coordinator, a role DeLallo held along with head coach. DeLallo went 22-19 in four seasons and reached the WPIAL playoffs three times.

The team went winless three years ago, during a covid-troubled 2020 season, but Peckich saw a program on the rise in the two seasons since. In 2020, the number of players was in the mid-60s, a total he said had risen to 87 last season.

“We should hit that mid-80s number again … and we have approximately 60 kids at the middle school level,” Peckich said. “The program is trending the right way.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

