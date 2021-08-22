Bethel Park football to feature deep group of receivers, linemen

Sunday, August 22, 2021 | 10:01 AM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Bethel Park head coach Brian Delallo looks on during a 7 on 7 high school football tournament Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Bethel Park.

A quick dose of Bethel Park football, by the numbers:

• There are three quarterbacks listed on this year’s 70-player team roster — senior Max Blanc, a Youngstown State recruit, junior John Barr and freshman Jack Bruckner.

“Max will be our leader on offense. We expect great things from him,” coach Brian DeLallo said. “He has a ton of responsibility, from making sure the play-call is right, to seeing that we are aligned correctly, making his pre-snap read(s) of the defense and executing the play.”

The Black Hawks’ receiving corps consists of 21 players, along with seven tight ends. Running back is manned by 13 players.

The position that is most represented is defensive lineman with 32 players. There also are 28 offensive linemen, along with 28 defensive backs and 14 linebackers.

• Eight players on the squad are hulk-like, all weighing at least 250 pounds..

The supersized include seniors Anthony Celletti (6-2, 270) and Mark Pesci (6-2, 290); juniors Dom Capone (6-0, 300), Nick Fabus (6-3, 260), Mike Frost (6-0, 272) and D.J. Meyers (5-8, 250); sophomore Jacob Brown (5-11, 260); and freshman Denzel Myers (5-9, 260).

Capone and Pesci are among two of the biggest linemen in the WPIAL.

Two others who could be considered as “heavyweights” are juniors Aidan Campbell (6-1, 240) and Braedon Del Duca (6-2, 240).

• Blanc, senior RB/DL Luke Helfrich and junior TE/LB Aidan Currie are potential long snappers, senior WR/LB Cody Geddes and sophomore RB/DB Kaden Wetzel can double as kicking specialists, while Geddes and juniors Gavin Moul (RB/LB) and Jason Nuttridge (WR/DB) are listed as punters.

Potential kick return specialists include senior WR/DB Jack Kirchner, senior RB/DB Troy Volpatti, plus junior WRs/DBs Austin Caye, Jack Reilly and Blake Striegel. Another junior WR/DB, Dinari Clacks, is a punt returner.

• Senior Joe Thimons is one of the Black Hawks’ most versatile players as a tight end/running back on offense and linebacker/lineman on defense.

Among the linebackers who could tackle the strong safety position on defense are Geddes, junior Tyler Stewart and sophomore Nicholas Howryak.

• A total of 12 seniors, 22 juniors, 14 sophomores and 22 freshmen are in the football program this year.

