Bethel Park grad Chiccitt honored with Courage Award from WPIAL Hall of Fame
Saturday, June 19, 2021 | 11:01 AM
Bethel Park product Anthony Chiccitt has determination chiseled in granite, as well a firm dose of patience.
Chiccitt was presented with Courage Award at the 14th annual WPIAL Hall of Fame induction banquet May 28 at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Green Tree.
In February 2019, Chiccitt was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer that spread to his neck, chest, stomach and pelvis, but he defeated it.
“I am very humbled and grateful to receive such a prestigious award and to be forever remembered with other WPIAL greats in the hall of fame,” said Chiccitt, a 2020 graduate and three-sport standout at Bethel Park. “I have actually known I was going to be nominated since around last March during quarantine. Unfortunately, last year’s ceremony was canceled, so I’ve been waiting a long time to be inducted.”
Chiccitt focused on beating his Stage 4 diagnosis and grueling recovery process, which interrupted his junior basketball season.
He underwent four rounds of chemotherapy treatment, each lasting 21 days, with his final session in April 2019.
“It was the hardest thing I have ever done in my life by a mile, and, hopefully, it stays that way,” Chiccitt said. “It was super challenging mentally and physically, but due to a great support system and attitude I was able to get through it with my head held high and as smoothly as possible.
“I am still doing a maintenance treatment, one day a week every three weeks, so my only side effects are from that. Only things left over are the scars from surgeries and the mental effect of it.”
Chiccitt also lost weight as well as his hair and needed surgery to remove a lymph node during his recovery.
But he was back with the baseball team as a junior middle infielder in the spring. He hit close to .300 with a .485 on-base percentage as the Black Hawks won the section title and advanced to the WPIAL Class 6A semifinal round.
Chiccitt was a three-year starter in football, basketball and baseball.
“Anthony actually was recognized with a similar award by the Marine Corps (USMC Fighting Spirit Award), for which I nominated him,” said Brian DeLallo, Bethel Park football coach and dean of students, “so, no, I was not at all surprised when the WPIAL recognized Anthony’s courageous achievements.
“Obviously, his mental and physical toughness stand out, as well as his ability to overcome adversity. He is also just an amazing athlete. To excel at three sports and in the classroom the way he did is so impressive. To think that he did all that while battling cancer is utterly astonishing. He’s an incredible young man.”
As a senior, Chiccitt completed 95 of 135 passes for 1,082 regular-season yards, then passed for more than 300 yards in two WPIAL playoff games. During the winter months, he helped lead the boys basketball team to the the WPIAL quarterfinals from his backcourt position.
Chiccitt was a four-year varsity player in all three sports, earning four letters in basketball and three in football and baseball. He was selected for the Roundball Classic as a senior.
He will be a redshirt freshman quarterback and sophomore student at Robert Morris in the fall.
