Bethel Park joins Chartiers Valley, North Catholic on top in Trib HSSN state rankings

By:

Sunday, January 12, 2020 | 9:08 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Megan McConnell drives past Moon’s Sofia Mancini during their game Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Moon Area High School.

There were big changes to the state’s highest classification in the Trib HSSN girls basketball state rankings after the first full week in January.

Three teams, including No. 1 Upper Dublin, exited the Class 6A rankings. The shakeup centered around District 1, where two teams were bumped, and two D-1 teams debuted.

After the 6A shake-up, the WPIAL’s Bethel Park is the new No. 1.

Chartiers Valley (5A), North Catholic (4A), Delone Catholic (3A), Bellwood-Antis (2A) and Jenkintown (A) all remain No. 1 in their respective classifications.

In all, eight teams were ousted from the rankings.

The only classification with no change was Class A.

Here is the latest PIAA Top Five in each of the six classifications through Sunday, Jan. 12. The team’s district is the number in parenthesis after their record, followed by the teams ranking from last week.

Class 6A

1. Bethel Park (11-0, 7) (2)

2. Cardinal O’Hara (11-1, 12) (4)

3. Plymouth Whitemarsh (12-0, 1) (NR)

4. Spring-Ford (11-1, 1) (NR)

5. Norwin (9-2, 7) (NR)

Out: Upper Dublin (1), Garnet Valley (1), Governor Mifflin (3)

Class 5A

1. Chartiers Valley (12-0, 7) (1)

2. Mechanicsburg (12-0, 3) (2)

3. Archbishop Wood (7-4, 12) (4)

4. Abington Heights (8-2, 2) (NR)

5. Woodland Hills (10-2, 7) (NR)

Out: Archbishop Carroll (12), Malvern Villa Maria Academy (1)

Class 4A

1. North Catholic (9-1, 7) (1)

2. Bethlehem Catholic (12-0, 11) (2)

3. Scranton Prep (9-0, 2) (4)

4. Bermudian Springs (10-1, 3) (3)

5. Blackhawk (10-2, 7) (NR)

Out: Central Valley (7)

Class 3A

1. Delone Catholic (11-0, 3) (1)

2. Dunmore (10-0, 2) (2)

3. Loyalsock Township (10-0, 4) (3)

4. St. Basil Academy (10-2, 1) (4)

5. Mohawk (11-1, 7) (NR)

Out: Beaver (7)

Class 2A

1. Bellwood-Antis (9-0, 6) (1)

2. Linden Hall (9-1, 3) (2)

3. Winchester Thurston (10-0, 7) (3)

4. Mount Carmel (9-2, 4) (NR)

5. Old Forge (8-2, 2) (5)

Out: West Middlesex (10)

Class A

1. Jenkintown (12-0, 1) (1)

2. Lancaster Country Day (10-0, 3) (2)

3. Rochester (12-1, 7) (3)

4. West Greene (12-0, 7) (4)

5. North Clarion (10-0, 9) (5)

Out: None

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Bethel Park, Blackhawk, Chartiers Valley, Mohawk, North Catholic, Norwin, Rochester, West Greene, Winchester Thurston, Woodland Hills