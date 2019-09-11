Bethel Park joins Trib Ten power rankings for Week 3

By:

Wednesday, September 11, 2019 | 6:31 PM

Last week’s Trib Ten power ranking teams were a combined 8-2 in Week Two.

Central Catholic lost to No. 4 North Allegheny and fell from No. 2 all the way down to No. 8 while McKeesport was at No. 9 and falls out of the rankings based on its loss to Erie Cathedral Prep.

North Allegheny moves up to No. 2 behind Pine-Richland while Bethel Park debuts at No. 10.

Here are the rankings heading into Week Three. These rankings have zero classification boundaries. Last week’s ranking follows current record.

WPIAL Football Trib Ten

Team – Overall Record – This Week’s Opponent

1. Pine-Richland, 3-0, (1), at Butler on Friday on Trib HSSN

2. North Allegheny, 3-0, (4), hosts Canon-McMillan on Friday on Trib HSSN

3. Thomas Jefferson, 3-0, (3), at Indiana on Friday on Trib HSSN

4. Penn-Trafford, 3-0, (5), hosts McKeesport on Friday on Trib HSSN

5. Peters Township, 3-0, (6), hosts West Allegheny on Friday on Trib HSSN

6. Aliquippa, 3-0, (7), at Montour on Friday

7. Gateway, 2-1, (8), at Latrobe on Friday on Trib HSSN

8. Central Catholic, 2-1, (2), at Hempfield on Friday

9. Central Valley, 3-0, (10), at North Catholic on Friday

10. Bethel Park, 2-0, (NR), at Shaler on Friday

Out: McKeesport (2-1)

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Aliquippa, Bethel Park, Central Catholic, Central Valley, Gateway, North Allegheny, Penn-Trafford, Peters Township, Pine-Richland, Thomas Jefferson