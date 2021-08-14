Bethel Park notebook: College lacrosse coach impressed with Peters in goal

Saturday, August 14, 2021 | 10:01 AM

Paul Studt | SportsByPaul Bethel Park boys lacrosse goalkeeper Owen Peters

Notebook items from around the Bethel Park High School campus:

• Owen Peters, a senior goalkeeper on the boys lacrosse team in 2021-22, recently committed to play for Mount St. Mary’s in the NCAA Division I Northeast Conference.

Mount St. Mary’s coach Tom Gravante said Peters will be a welcomed addition to the men’s lacrosse program.

“Our first expectation is that Owen settles in to school academically so he gets off to a strong start,” Gravante said. “We are excited for him and his family to join our program and lacrosse family.”

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Peters was named a U.S. Lacrosse All-American this spring. He competes for Dukes Lacrosse Club in Philadelphia in the offseason.

“Owen has great size and presence in the cage,” Gravante said. “He’s quick on his feet and covers the angles well. It will be exciting to witness his development and (watch him) compete for the starting job during his career.”

Peters plans to major in sports management.

• Chloe McDaniel, Caitlyn Schultz and Aletris Eckert teamed up to compete in the inaugural virtual DECA international career development conference at Bethel Park, the school district’s news website reported.

The multi-week competition was held in April, with students submitting papers, completing tests and delivering presentations.

McDaniel, who plays volleyball and lacrosse, Schultz (lacrosse) and Eckert competed in the Hospitality & Tourism Operations Research category.

DECA is an international organization of high school business students. The co-curricular club helps prepare emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management.

• The National Federation of State High School Associations has approved several rule changes for high school football.

One is a major change in the blocking-below-the-waist rule, which will be implemented nationwide this season.

This year, a block by an offensive lineman below the waist must be immediate following the snap. Also, this must occur in what’s called the free-blocking zone (a rectangular area extending laterally four yards on either side of the ball and three yards behind each side’s line of scrimmage).

The NFHS board of directors approved the change in its ongoing effort to minimize injury risk in high school football.

• Tryouts for the girls volleyball team will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Aug. 16-17, and 18 if necessary, at the high school gym.

Athletes must submit a physical prior to the tryouts.

All required paperwork and forms must be submitted through Healthy Roster before the first day of tryouts. Players that have not had their forms processed will not be permitted to try out.

For questions or more information, contact the athletic office at 412-854-8547.

