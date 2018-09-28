Bethel Park pulls away from Moon in 38-14 victory

By: Bob Orkwis

Friday, September 28, 2018 | 11:12 PM

Bethel Park lost its leading rusher and scorer Jehvonn Lewis in last week’s non-conference loss to Pittsburgh Central Catholic.

Junior Sean McGowan found out last Saturday morning that he would get his first varsity start at tailback. So much for being overwhelmed – McGowan carried 24 times for 202 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Blackhawks scored 24 second half points to defeat Moon 38-14.

“Coach (Jeff Metheny) let me know Saturday morning during film and we started practicing right away,” McGowan said. “I played running back in previous years so I kind of knew the plays and that helped me get into the right mindset.”

McGowan started off the scoring for Bethel Park with a 32-yard run.

After Jamal Littlejohn capped off a 15-play, 93 yard drive for Moon to tie the game at 7-7, senior Luke Surunis scored his first of three touchdowns on a 26-yard run with 2:26 left in the second quarter. But Littlejohn intercepted Anthony Chiccitt and returned it 41 yards with 33 seconds left before halftime to tie the game at 14. The defensive touchdown was the fourth in 5 games for the Tigers. McGowan said the Blackhawks talked ball security in the locker room at halftime.

“We told each other we have to take care of the ball and keep pushing,” McGowan said. “We’re a second half team and that’s what we do.”

That’s also what Bethel Park did tonight. Surunis scored on a 3-yard run, John Gummo kicked a 22 yard field goal and after a Moon turnover, Surunis added a 2 yard run 1:07 later to give the Blackhawks a 31-14 lead.

“Luke is such a hard runner, McGowan said. ““He’s quick, moves good with the ball and makes things happen.”

McGowan capped of his big night with a 2-yard run with just over 2 minutes remaining to make the final score 38-14. McGowan was asked about getting a conference victory on the road.

“It’s big,’ he said. “But we have to focus on trying to win our next game, and maybe win the conference while getting into the playoffs.”

The next game for Bethel Park (3-2, 2-1) is also an Allegheny 8 Conference road game against Chartiers Valley. Junior quarterback Dante Clay completed 12 of 22 passes in a losing effort for the Tigers, good for 106 yards but he was also intercepted once on the night. Moon, who fell to (3-3, 1-2) visits Peters Township next week.

Bob Orkwis is a freelance writer.

Tags: Bethel Park, Moon