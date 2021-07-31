Bethel Park rising seniors look ahead to final HS football season

Saturday, July 31, 2021 | 8:03 AM

Early potential candidates as “unsung” senior players on the football team this year include WR/SS Cody Geddes, RB/DL Luke Helfrich and OL/DL Mark Pesci and Mark Sigafoos.

“My expectation for the team is pretty high,” Geddes said. “These boys are working harder than ever this summer and are always talking about the first snap for this season. They are pumped up and are ready to get out.”

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Geddes, a third baseman and relief specialist on the BP baseball squad, also can be utilized as a kicking/punting specialist.

“Cody was a huge part of our baseball team’s state championship run. He came through in some pressure-packed situations,” said Brian DeLallo, Bethel Park’s football coach. “That experience will be great preparation for his senior football season.

“Luke Helfrich, Mark Pesci and Mark Sigafoos will be looked on to continue providing valuable senior leadership for us. They have all set a great example for our younger players.”

• Senior lineman Josh Libell has been making up for lost time. He has returned to the football program after a three-year absence.

“Josh is very big and fast,” DeLallo said. “We think he can help us on both the offensive and defensive lines.

“I believe if Josh had played football his entire high school career, he’d be weighing a bunch of different scholarship offers right now.”

• The Black Hawks appear to be well-equipped at the quarterback position with senior starter Max Blanc, junior backups John Barr and Jason Nuttridge, and freshman prospect Jack Bruckner. Blanc committed last week to play at Youngstown State.

“John Barr gives us great depth at quarterback and cornerback,” DeLallo said.

A few other juniors pushing for playing time include OL/DL Nick Fabus and TE/LB Sam Sciullo.

“Nick will get varsity reps at nose tackle and could push for the starting job,” DeLallo said. “Sam will take reps in multiple tight end sets and at linebacker.”

• More than half (36) of this year’s 70-player football roster consists of freshmen and sophomores.

There are 14 sophomores listed: Shawn Davis, Rocco Del Greco, Marquis Jeffries, Cordan McDonnell, at WR/DB; Nicholas Howrylak (RB/LB), Rob Lakandula (RB/DL), Kaden Wetzel (RB/DB); Brady Remington (TE/DL), Nathan Tietz (TE/LB), Anthony Tomaino (TE/LB); plus OL/DL Jacob Brown, Noah Carter, Landon Hartman and Dylan Prindle.

• Bethel Park has advanced to the WPIAL finals three times in football. The Black Hawks were champions in 2008 and runners-up in 1980 and 1946.

DeLallo’s coaching career started as an assistant at Hamilton High School in Arizona where he coached future NFL All-Pro Terrell Suggs.

