Bethel Park’s Liv Westphal commits to Duquesne

Friday, May 1, 2020 | 1:15 PM

Bethel Park junior Liv Westphal, who received a Duquesne basketball offer before her freshman season, committed Friday to the Dukes.

The 5-foot-9 guard averaged 15 points this season for the Black Hawks, who went 23-3, were the WPIAL runners-up and reached the state quarterfinals. She earned second-team all-state honors in April.

Westphal received a Duquesne offer in August 2017. She’d since added more than a dozen others, including Akron, Charlotte, Fordham, George Washington, Manhattan, Miami (Ohio), Monmouth, Toledo and Wichita State.

Bethel Park reached the state quarterfinals this season before the PIAA canceled the tournament in response to the covid-19 outbreak.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

