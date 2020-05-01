Bethel Park’s Liv Westphal commits to Duquesne

By:

Friday, May 1, 2020 | 1:15 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Olivia Westphal drives to the basket past Mt. Lebanon’s Brooke Collins during their game Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Bethel Park High School.

Bethel Park junior Liv Westphal, who received a Duquesne basketball offer before her freshman season, committed Friday to the Dukes.

The 5-foot-9 guard averaged 15 points this season for the Black Hawks, who went 23-3, were the WPIAL runners-up and reached the state quarterfinals. She earned second-team all-state honors in April.

Westphal received a Duquesne offer in August 2017. She’d since added more than a dozen others, including Akron, Charlotte, Fordham, George Washington, Manhattan, Miami (Ohio), Monmouth, Toledo and Wichita State.

Bethel Park reached the state quarterfinals this season before the PIAA canceled the tournament in response to the covid-19 outbreak.

Tags: Bethel Park