Bethel Park’s Liv Westphal commits to Duquesne
By:
Friday, May 1, 2020 | 1:15 PM
Bethel Park junior Liv Westphal, who received a Duquesne basketball offer before her freshman season, committed Friday to the Dukes.
The 5-foot-9 guard averaged 15 points this season for the Black Hawks, who went 23-3, were the WPIAL runners-up and reached the state quarterfinals. She earned second-team all-state honors in April.
Westphal received a Duquesne offer in August 2017. She’d since added more than a dozen others, including Akron, Charlotte, Fordham, George Washington, Manhattan, Miami (Ohio), Monmouth, Toledo and Wichita State.
Bethel Park reached the state quarterfinals this season before the PIAA canceled the tournament in response to the covid-19 outbreak.
Committed????❤️ @DuqWBB @WPABruinsAAU @Moneyy13 pic.twitter.com/hVVnmDvtzg— Liv Westphal (@Liv_westphal) May 1, 2020
@WPABruinsAAU 2021 G/F Olivia Westphal gets an offer from @DuqWBB - Congrats @Liv_westphal #BruinsNation @3Stripewbb @BREAL412 @LBInsider— WPABruinsAAU (@WPABruinsAAU) August 2, 2017
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Bethel Park
More Basketball• Mars’ Michael Carmody, Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher earn all-state honors in Class 5A boys basketball
• Regretful Nusser opens up about dismissal from Belle Vernon basketball team
• WPIAL lands 2 players on Class 4A boys basketball all-state team
• Ligonier Valley’s Kyle Silk has few regrets after tumultuous senior year
• North Catholic’s DeGregorios share all-state honors in Class 3A boys basketball