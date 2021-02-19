Bethel Park’s Travis Zeis claims WPIAL rifle championship

By:

Friday, February 19, 2021 | 7:57 PM

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review

Travis Zeis became the first Bethel Park student to win a WPIAL rifle title in almost 20 years, edging Hempfield’s Lydia Dunn and Waynesburg’s Tayler Burnfield at the individual championships Friday at the Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen Club.

Zeis, Dunn and Burnfield finished with scores of 200-18x. Zeis had six centers, Dunn five and Burnfield two.

Zeis is the third Bethel Park competitor to win the championship. Nicole Cheberencheck won in 2003 and Mike Ruffing won in 2001. Zeis also broke a streak of five consecutive female champions in the event.

Avella’s Alayna Walther, Butler’s Alexander Cottington, Wayneburg’s Grace Kalsey and Butler’s Hayleigh Gorog rounded out the top seven with scores of 200-17x.

McGuffey’s Gracie Stagon and Dwight Logsdon and Woodland Hills’ Henry Hilf also had top-10 finishes with a score of 200-16x.

The top 16 competitors qualify for states.

That includes Hempfield’s Logan McKivens, McGuffey’s Aidan Tau, Hempfield’s Riley Loucks, Mt. Lebanon’s Graceann Foster, Trinity’s Angelina Cecchine and Upper St. Clair’s Bella Romann.