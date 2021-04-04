Big 33 Football Classic down to 13 WPIAL players for May all-star game
Sunday, April 4, 2021 | 11:18 PM
The Big 33 Football Classic is down to 13 WPIAL athletes for this year’s game after a sixth player withdrew.
WPIAL leading rusher and Beaver Falls senior Josh Hough was replaced on the all-star game roster this week. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound running backis a Syracuse recruit and withdrew from the game because of his college commitment, according to Big 33 organizers.
Hough led the WPIAL with 2,051 rushing yards last fall and won a WPIAL title.
State College running back Dresyn Green replaced Hough on Pennsylvania’s roster. Green (5-9, 190) is a Colgate defensive back recruit.
The game is 1 p.m. May 31 at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field near Harrisburg. Pennsylvania will face an all-star team from Maryland, the Keystone State’s opponent since 2013.
The event was canceled last year because of the pandemic.
This year’s 38-player Pennsylvania roster was announced Feb. 18. Among those committed to play are Pine-Richland teammates Luke Miller, Harrison Hayes and Eli Jochem, Central Catholic’s Bralen Henderson, Eddy Tillman and Grant Cullen, Central Valley’s Stephon Hall and Myles Walker, North Allegheny’s Khalil Dinkins, Montour’s Cam McLaurin, Union’s Aaron Gunn, Connellsville’s Ky’Ron Craggette and Thomas Jefferson’s Preston Zandier.
The latest roster update moved Dinkins from linebacker to wide receiver.
In all, six WPIAL players initially chosen for the game have withdrawn.
Replaced earlier were Pine-Richland quarterback Cole Spencer, Elizabeth Forward defensive end Chase Whatton, Canon-McMillon lineman Connor McMahon and Peters Township teammates Corban Hondru, a linebacker, and Donovan McMillon, a safety.
Pennsylvania roster
Offense
Pos., Player, High school, College
QB, Joey McCracken, Warwick, Maine
QB, Evan Clark, Manheim Township, Penn State
RB, Dresyn Green, State College, Colgate
RB, Eddy Tillman, Pittsburgh Central Catholic, undecided
RB, Ky’Ron Craggette, Connellsville, Notre Dame College
TE, Cade Rooney, St. Joseph’s Prep, Bucknell
TE, Matt Bowes, LaSalle College, Bloomsburg
WR, Malik Cooper, St. Joseph’s Prep, Temple
WR, Khalil Dinkins, North Allegheny, Penn State
WR, Eli Jochem, Pine-Richland, Indiana
WR, Judah Tomb, Central York, St. Francis
WR, Caleb Schmitz, Warwick, Cincinnati
OL, Nolan Rucci, Warwick, Wisconsin
OL, Aaron Gunn, Union, Louisville
OL, Josh Gaffney, Central York, Albany
OL, Harrison Hayes, Pine-Richland, Liberty
OL, Cam McLaurin, Montour, Duquesne
OL, Mike Gecik, Delaware Valley, Albany
OL, Grant Cullen, Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Washington & Jefferson
LS, Brock Welsh, Middletown, St. Francis
Defense
Pos., Player, High school, College
DT, Aonghas Evanick, Souderton, Wilkes
DT, Sam Deron, Honesdale, undecided
DT, Amara Yobouet, Philadelphia Northeast, Albany
DE, Cam’Ron Stewart, Governor Mifflin, Rutgers
DE, Julian Bakos, Bishop McDevitt, Washington & Jefferson
DE, Bralen Henderson, Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Ohio
LB, Balansama Kamara, Philadelphia Central, Temple
LB, Christian Shelton, Bethlehem Catholic, East Stroudsburg
LB, Luke Miller, Pine-Richland, Kent State
DB, Javon McIntyre, Imhotep Charter, Pitt
DB, Julian Talley, St. Joseph’s Prep, Penn
DB, Stephon Hall, Central Valley, Pitt
DB, Abdul Stewart, Coatesville, Maine
DB, Shafeek Smith, Imhotep Charter, Towson
ATH, Myles Walker, Central Valley, Akron
ATH, Preston Zandier, Thomas Jefferson, Youngstown State
K, Mitchel Groh, Dallastown, Penn State
K, Samuel Hershey, JP McCaskey, undecided
Head coach
Jack Young, Athens
Assistant coaches
Mike Collodi, Elizabeth Forward
Jon DeFoe, Bermudian Springs
Martin Tobias, Penns Valley
Brandon Phillian, Wilmington
Calvin Everett, Harrisburg
John Donnelly, Central Bucks East
Players who withdrew
QB, Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland, Penn (wrestling)
RB, Josh Hough, Beaver Falls, Syracuse
OL, Connor McMahon, Canon-McMillan, Navy
DT, Taleeq Robbins, Imhotep Charter, Mississippi
DE, Chase Whatton, Elizabeth Forward, Bowling Green
LB, Corban Hondru, Peters Township, Miami (Ohio)
DB, Donovan McMillon, Peters Township, Florida
